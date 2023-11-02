Rugby

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs, Mama Joy and fans cheer Boks at FNB Stadium

02 November 2023 - 19:21
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
The Springboks' RG Snyman displays the Web Ellis Cup to thousands of supporters who greeted the world champions at the end of their trophy tour of Gauteng at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

The Springboks were greeted by thousands of excited supporters on the last stop of their Gauteng first leg of their World Cup trophy tour at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

FNB is the home ground of Kaizer Chiefs and Amakhosi's squad were present to welcome to the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue. 

The Boks had a busy day of celebrations as they began the day by presenting the Webb Ellis trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in the morning.

They then were greeted by big crowds in their open-bus parade through the streets of Pretoria, visiting Loftus Versfeld and Paul Kruger Square. They proceeded to Johannesburg where they visited the offices of headline sponsor MTN in Roodepoort, before another open-bus tour through the city centre and Soweto.

They were greeted by huge crowds and spectacular scenes moving through Parktown, Braamfontein, Johannesburg central, Main Reef Road and Soweto.

The Boks were showered with outpouring of love by South Africans of all shapes, sizes and colours.

Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke, the face of South Africa's supporters at the Rugby World Cup, was at FNB.

She said she would travel to India now to support the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup, then “take a break” — “but after India, before Afcon”, she added with a laugh.

Bafana Bafana compete at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in January and February.

There will be similar scenes when the Boks visit Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

South Africa beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.

For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.

