WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs, Mama Joy and fans cheer Boks at FNB Stadium
The Springboks were greeted by thousands of excited supporters on the last stop of their Gauteng first leg of their World Cup trophy tour at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.
FNB is the home ground of Kaizer Chiefs and Amakhosi's squad were present to welcome to the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue.
The Boks had a busy day of celebrations as they began the day by presenting the Webb Ellis trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in the morning.
They then were greeted by big crowds in their open-bus parade through the streets of Pretoria, visiting Loftus Versfeld and Paul Kruger Square. They proceeded to Johannesburg where they visited the offices of headline sponsor MTN in Roodepoort, before another open-bus tour through the city centre and Soweto.
Springboks met by thousands of supporters at FNB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TQOyMFRQ51— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
They were greeted by huge crowds and spectacular scenes moving through Parktown, Braamfontein, Johannesburg central, Main Reef Road and Soweto.
The Boks were showered with outpouring of love by South Africans of all shapes, sizes and colours.
Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke, the face of South Africa's supporters at the Rugby World Cup, was at FNB.
[WATCH] Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi greets Kaizer Chiefs players at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/NHbH7bU4yT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023
She said she would travel to India now to support the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup, then “take a break” — “but after India, before Afcon”, she added with a laugh.
Bafana Bafana compete at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in January and February.
There will be similar scenes when the Boks visit Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
South Africa beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.
For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.
Kaizer Chiefs players were at FNB Stadium to welcome the Springboks. pic.twitter.com/m1xpiz3Xgy— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
The irrepressible and legendary Faf de Klerk. pic.twitter.com/12nvgRnvJS— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
WATCH | The moment the #Springboks entered FNB Stadium. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/pSPyc3WF8i— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | Mama Joy says after India she will take a holiday before Afcon starts. #Springbok @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/r3OSohVTM3— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | Fireworks at the FNB Stadium that wraps up Gauteng leg of the #Springbok parade. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/NYxEUOe5CF— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanks thousands of Springboks supporters who are at FNB Stadium to show their support for the 2023— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 2, 2023
Rugby World Cup champions. #RWC #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/foTmUx1Ml7
[WATCH] Pandemonium breaks out as victorious Boks show the Webb Ellis cup to thousands of fans who packed the FNB stadium.#RWC2023 #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/6BmDskKBL5— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 2, 2023
