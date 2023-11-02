WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs, Mama Joy and fans cheer Boks at FNB Stadium

The Springboks were greeted by thousands of excited supporters on the last stop of their Gauteng first leg of their World Cup trophy tour at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

FNB is the home ground of Kaizer Chiefs and Amakhosi's squad were present to welcome to the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue.

The Boks had a busy day of celebrations as they began the day by presenting the Webb Ellis trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in the morning.

They then were greeted by big crowds in their open-bus parade through the streets of Pretoria, visiting Loftus Versfeld and Paul Kruger Square. They proceeded to Johannesburg where they visited the offices of headline sponsor MTN in Roodepoort, before another open-bus tour through the city centre and Soweto.