Bok supporters in Durban disappointed by Siya Kolisi's absence but happy to be part of history
Springbok star players Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams have thanked the legions of South African fans for their support which ensured they retained the Webb Ellis cup in France last weekend.
Mapimpi and Wiliams were speaking during the Durban leg of the Springbok trophy tour on Saturday.
“Most of my teammates saw how social media was abuzz with videos of supporters that were rallying behind us. The support was amazing,” said Mapimpi.
Mapimpi, who played a starring role when the Boks won the 2019 tournament in Japan, had his campaign cut short by an injury in a pool match against Tonga.
Scrumhalf Williams, who played in his maiden world cup this year, said victory was still surreal.
“It was more of a learning experience for me. In as much as it was tough it was also an awesome and a good experience for me,’’ said Williams.
He attributed their achievement to sticking together as a unit.
“It was the togetherness which saw us emerge as the winners of the world cup,” said Williams.
This is something that he also hopes will help the development of the sport in the country, especially domestic tournaments such as the Currie Cup.
While everything went well for the tour, Durbanites were left disappointed by the absence of skipper Siya Kolisi.
Nonetheless, the tour has brought the coastal city to a standstill with thousands of fans lining up on the streets to see the Webb Ellis trophy and their favourites players.
Pinetown resident Ralph Todd said he was thrilled by the gesture shown hailing the Springboks who took some time to sign the merchandise of fans.
“After such a long tournament I take my hat off to some of the players. This was such a thrilling encounter because I could hardly even hold my cellphone camera still today,” said Todd.
He mentioned Eben Etzebeth and Handrè Pollard as amongst his favourite players.
In KwaMashu township, north of Durban young and old supporters waited patiently to have their chance to see their superstars and the trophy.
Dignitaries including KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube, economic development and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma were also present.
KwaMashu resident Nelly Ndlovu said the event to her was a reminder of her late father who succumbed to injuries after he had encountered an accident in the year 1995 that the Boks clinched their maiden Webb Ellis cup.
Her late father had also been an ardent supporter of the Boks and former player Joel Stranky was his favourite.
“After the incident our support for the springboks never wavered. In fact it’s spilled over to other sporting codes like cricket. As it is I am hopeful that the Proteas would emulate their counterparts,” said Ndlovu.
Despite all the sporting fanfare, political parties could not miss the chance to show their muscles with both the ANC and IFP supporters making themselves visible during the parade.
“We had to be here to hail these heroes,” said Mathemba Mgabhi, also from KwaMashu.
Although the double-decker bus which carried players, some of the fans were not happy that they did not get enough time.
As the bus zapped past fleetingly some youngsters could be heard screaming on top of their voice “Elizabeth! Elizabeth!” This is in reference to lock Eben Etzebeth.
The visit was also welcomed by some residents who felt that it offered a new perspective to youngsters and community members.
Die-hard rugby fanatic Khotsafasto Mokhethi, 34, said he was thrilled to have witnessed the Boks.
His love of rugby could be traced back to his schooling days.
He asserted that Kolisi would go down in the annals of history as the first captain to have guided the Boks to two victories.
“ Had Mapimpi not had an injury I am pretty confident that we would have won this world cup with a big margin,” he said.
His love of rugby had also seen him canvassing his friends and family to fall into the bandwagon of wearing the rugby jerseys on all Friday’s from as early as July this year.