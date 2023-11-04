Bok supporters in Durban disappointed by Siya Kolisi's absence but happy to be part of history

Springbok star players Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams have thanked the legions of South African fans for their support which ensured they retained the Webb Ellis cup in France last weekend.

Mapimpi and Wiliams were speaking during the Durban leg of the Springbok trophy tour on Saturday.

“Most of my teammates saw how social media was abuzz with videos of supporters that were rallying behind us. The support was amazing,” said Mapimpi.

Mapimpi, who played a starring role when the Boks won the 2019 tournament in Japan, had his campaign cut short by an injury in a pool match against Tonga.

Scrumhalf Williams, who played in his maiden world cup this year, said victory was still surreal.

“It was more of a learning experience for me. In as much as it was tough it was also an awesome and a good experience for me,’’ said Williams.

He attributed their achievement to sticking together as a unit.