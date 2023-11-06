Rugby

Sam Cane receives two-match ban for World Cup final red card

06 November 2023 - 15:06 By Reuters
Sam Cane of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

New Zealand captain Sam Cane has been suspended for an effective two matches following his red card against South Africa in the All Blacks' 12-11 World Cup final loss in Paris, World Rugby confirmed on Monday.

Cane will have to sit out matches for his new Japanese team Tokyo Sungoliath against local rivals Brave Lupus Tokyo (November 18) and Saitama Wild Knights (November 25).

A ban for a third fixture has been suspended as long as he takes part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, which Cane has indicated he will do.

He received a yellow card, upgraded to a red on bunker review, for a dangerous tackle on Springbok centre Jesse Kriel after 27 minutes, becoming the first player to be sent off in a World Cup decider.

Cane admitted foul play to an independent judicial committee, but contested it did not warrant a red card.

All Blacks dealt a hard hand

Though gracious in the spirit of c'est la vie after his team's tantalisingly close 12-11 defeat to their arch rival Springboks, All Blacks coach Ian ...
Sport
1 week ago

However, it was determined there was "direct and forceful contact with the player’s shoulder to the head of the ball carrier" and no mitigation for the incident, World Rugby said in a statement.

The committee cut the recommended sanction of a six-match ban in half due to Cane's "exemplary disciplinary record, his early acknowledgment of foul play and his clear remorse", and removed another fixture on completion of the coaching intervention programme.

Cane has signed a short-term contract to play in Japan this season, where he will be a teammate of Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, before returning to New Zealand in June.

