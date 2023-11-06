Masotti acquired the controlling stake at the Durban-based franchise in January 2021 and his investment helped sign big name players such as Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, who now has left the side, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and others.
Sharks owner Marco Masotti confident the team is on right track under Plumtree
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
In spite of a tough start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, ambitious Sharks owner Marco Masotti remains confident that the franchise is headed in the right direction under a new technical team.
The John Plumtree-coached Sharks have lost all their three matches into the new season against Munster (34-21), Leinster (34-13) and most recently to Ospreys by 19-5 in London.
All the games were played in Europe, and they had to go to battle without their Springbok players, who recently helped South Africa defend their Rugby World Cup title.
The US-based Masotti took to his social media to thank supporters who came out to support the team in a first URC game to be played in England.
“I am grateful for the support the Sharks received from our amazing fans in Europe. It was not the result that we had hoped for, but my belief is unwavering that we are on the right track,” Masotti wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Masotti acquired the controlling stake at the Durban-based franchise in January 2021 and his investment helped sign big name players such as Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, who now has left the side, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and others.
However, he is yet to be repaid with any form of success on the pitch as the franchise has failed to win any silverware.
Ahead of this season, they brought in Plumtree to lead a rejigged technical team in a bid to turn their fortunes around.
Plumtree will hope to register his first win since his return to the side he enjoyed big success with during his previous stint between 2008 and 2012, when they travel to Zebre in Parma on Friday.
“We’ve got a pretty big week ahead of us, we have to find some belief, find some confidence and work on some of these things that are letting us down,” Plumtree said after the loss to Ospreys.
“Because it happened against Munster and some of it happened last week as well.”
Plumtree has pointed to lack of discipline as one of the main worries for him ahead of the Friday game that will kick off at 7.30pm.
