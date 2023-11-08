Rugby

WATCH: Bok World Cup winning stars Pollard and Wiese have recovered from babalaas, back at work in England

08 November 2023 - 11:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bok World Cup stars Handre Pollard (pictured) and Jasper Wiese have returned to their club Leicester Tigers in England.
Bok World Cup stars Handre Pollard (pictured) and Jasper Wiese have returned to their club Leicester Tigers in England.
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Springbok World Cup winning stars Handré Pollard and Jasper Wiese appear to have shrugged off babalaas from the long and wild trophy tour celebrations. 

Their club Leicester Tigers in England has released a video of the duo working on the training field though it remains to be seen if they will be deemed fit to play in the next Premiership match against Harlequins on Saturday. 

Pollard and Wiese were part of the boozy Springboks trophy tour celebrations in Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban and East London where they were showered with adulation by appreciative South Africans last week.

Most South African players crowned champions after beating New Zealand in France are only likely to be back at their franchises by the end of the month and in some cases in December. 

Franchises have been informed World Cup players will be given an enforced three-week rest.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Mbonambi says Curry incident was lost in translation

South Africa's hooker Bongi Mbonambi has denied he used discriminatory language towards England flanker Tom Curry in their Rugby World Cup semi-final ...
Sport
5 hours ago

How many KZN premiers does it take to lift the Boks' World Cup trophy?

The widely shared clip of ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma lifting the World Cup trophy with Eben Etzebeth has been slammed as ‘awkward’ and ...
Politics
1 day ago

Springbok World Cup victory is what the late Makhenkesi Stofile envisioned

Are we cohesively winning with the “uniting” force of sport as an instrument from 1995 to date?
Ideas
1 day ago

Lions suffer third successive URC defeat at Benetton despite big push in final half

A late strong push from the Lions was not good enough to help the Joburg franchise avoid defeat to Benetton in a lackadaisical United Rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH: Bok World Cup winning stars Pollard and Wiese have recovered from ... Rugby
  2. Proteas Test coach Conrad to hold talks with SA20 officials about availability ... Cricket
  3. Pirates coach José Riveiro to focus on the league Soccer
  4. ‘We thought it was just flu, not cancer’, says father of late AmaZulu FC player ... South Africa
  5. Mbonambi says Curry incident was lost in translation Rugby

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...