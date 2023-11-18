Sharks tough start under Plumtree continues with fifth successive URC loss

The Sharks’ continued failure to address their appalling error rate saw them slump to their fifth successive defeat and remain winless in the United Rugby Championship season.

This after the Durbanites went down in 13-12 to travelling Irish side Connacht in the Sharks’ first home game of the season.

Before the game that was riddled by handling errors, the Sharks had lost all their first four matches of the campaign during their month-long tour of Europe.

They had hoped that things would be better at home but the painful journey under the new coach, John Plumtree continues.

The Sharks scored more tries than their rivals, two, but conceding too many penalties worked against them.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Werner Kok scored the tries for the Sharks side that was also let down by poor kicking from their pivots Curwin Bosch and Boeta Chamberlain off the bench.

Connacht's only try was scored by Sean O'Brien while flyhalf JJ Hanrahan scored eight points with his boot.