Stormers go down to URC champions in a tightly contested match in Limerick

Munster have continued their dominance over Stormers after the Irish side defeated the South Africans 10-3 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Limerick on Saturday.

The Irish giants have now won all the four games they have played against the Stormers in the URC.

The Capetonians were hoping to get one over their rivals who dethroned the URC title when they beat them in last season's final in Cape Town.

But it wasn’t to be as Munster led 10-0 at half time and held on to win the game despite not scoring even a single point in the final stanza at Thomond Park.

Edwin Edogbo scored the match's only try on the stroke of half time. Player of the match Jack Crowley scored five points with his boot, including a 14-minute penalty, but it was his game management that stood out.

The Stormers' only points in the game came from the boot of exciting and versatile youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored a penalty early into the final half of the game.