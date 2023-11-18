Rugby

Stormers go down to URC champions in a tightly contested match in Limerick

18 November 2023 - 21:14
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Edwin Edogbo of Munster is tackled by Sti Sithole of Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match at Thomond Park on November 18, 2023 in Limerick, Ireland.
Image: David Fitzgerald/Gallo Images

Munster have continued their dominance over Stormers after the Irish side defeated the South Africans 10-3 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Limerick on Saturday.  

The Irish giants have now won all the four games they have played against the Stormers in the URC.  

The Capetonians were hoping to get one over their rivals who dethroned the URC title when they beat them in last season's final in Cape Town.  

But it wasn’t to be as Munster led 10-0 at half time and held on to win the game despite not scoring even a single point in the final stanza at Thomond Park.  

Edwin Edogbo scored the match's only try on the stroke of half time. Player of the match Jack Crowley scored five points with his boot, including a 14-minute penalty, but it was his game management that stood out.  

The Stormers' only points in the game came from the boot of exciting and versatile youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored a penalty early into the final half of the game.  

Despite the low scoring, the two sides delivered a captivating match, but better game management helped the hosts to the victory.  

The Stormers have now suffered three successive losses as SA sides continued to struggle on the road.  

They went to Scotland where they lost to Glasgow Warriors and followed with a defeat to Benetton in Italy last weekend.  

They will be off to Wales next weekend to play Cardiff before they return home to host Zebre.  

It has been a tough weekend for SA side in the URC as all four of them weren’t able to register a win.  

The Bulls and Lions lost to Edinburgh and Ulster on Friday. The Sharks went down to Connacht in their first home game of the season on Saturday.

