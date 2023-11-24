The Sharks stars played a key role in helping South Africa defend their Rugby World Cup title in France and were given three weeks break from the sport after that.
While Plumtree remains confident the Boks players can help the Sharks get their campaign on the road, he said they are likely not to be in their best form this week due to lack of game time.
“I expect them to be a lot better next week than this week, but they’ve trained well having not played for a while,” Plumtree said.
“There’s nervousness around their lungs because they haven’t played for a while, but we will monitor that through the game. I’m not sure how it's going to pan out but it’s good to have them back and to get a good start with them.”
A victory for the Sharks could see them move up from the bottom of the log where they have been rooted for the past few weeks with just two points from five outings.
They trail the Dragons, in position 14, and 15th-place Scarlets by four points.
Sharks team: 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2. Fez Mbatha, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Emile van Heerden, 6. James Venter, 7. Phepsi Buthelezi, 8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Curwin Bosch, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Francois Venter, 13. Lukhanyo Am (Captain), 14. Werner Kok, 15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements: 16. Daniel Jooste, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Corne’ Rahl, 20. Lappies Labuschagne, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Boeta Chamberlain, 23. Rohan Janse van Rensburg
Plumtree unleashes Bok stars as Sharks take aim at Dragons
Sharks coach John Plumtree is to unleash his Springbok stars as the Durban-based franchise desperately look to register their first win of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season against the Dragons this weekend.
The Sharks host the Welsh outfit at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (7.05pm) on the back of a five-match losing streak.
Plumtree, who returned to the Sharks before the start of the season, named Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi in the starting line-up while Ox Nche and Grant Williams are to play off the bench.
Another Bok star, Lukhanyo Am, returned to the team last weekend against Connacht and is also starting against the Dragons.
“It’s been great to have them back. We had a meeting at 7am on Monday for a chat with them about how they are feeling physically and mentally,” Plumtree said.
“I got feedback from them about what it means to be back here with us after coming from such a high [of helping the Boks win the World Cup]. It was positive. They are all keen to go and they’ve been great all week.
“They are not just adding experience to what we are doing, they’ve got a huge amount of leadership among them, so it’s been good,” he said.
“It’s nice for the other players to be able to see them back and see how they are going to be able to help us. It fuels our boys.”
