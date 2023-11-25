“I didn’t expect us to play like that, I must say. I think it was by far our worst performance on tour, which is disappointing,” Dobson said after the game.
'It's by far our worst performance': Stormers coach Dobson bemoans errors in defeat against Cardiff
Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images
Stormers coach John Dobson has ranked his side’s last-minute 31-24 defeat to Cardiff as the worst performance by his team during their unsuccessful European tour, but is banking on home ground advantage to turn things around.
The Stormers return home from their month-long tour with four defeats from as many outings.
They suffered losses to Glasgow Warriors, Benetton, Munster and Cardiff in their last match on Friday.
But the Stormers had a great chance to end the tour on a high in their last outing, as they led Cardiff in Wales until the final minutes of the clash only to lose the match based on their error.
As a matter of fact, the high error rate was the main reason Dobson’s men couldn’t get a victory.
The coach also felt they should have won the game against Benetton in Italy three weeks ago.
The Capetonians finished the match with one man down after replacement forward Connor Evans was sin-binned on 76 minutes for a dangerous tackle.
With the game level in the last minute, Clayton Blommetjies knocked on the ball deep in his half and gave the hosts a scrum which led to Rhys Litterick’s winning try at Arms Park.
“I didn’t expect us to play like that, I must say. I think it was by far our worst performance on tour, which is disappointing,” Dobson said after the game.
“I don’t know why we did that. That's what I talked about in the change room, why we needed to do that. Just take the ball through the phases and eventually they will crack, or we will get a penalty and we go to the corner, and we can have a go.
“But we seemed to make errors all the time. That was a really poor performance by us in that respect,” he said.
“That wasn’t a pleasant experience. If you just take what happened in the last minutes, we were sort of on attack around the middle of the field. We do our thing, our scrumhalf does a pick and go, and we get turned over.
“It comes back, they kick it, (we) knock it on and the scrum, end of the game. I think at that time we could have taken a draw.”
The loss sees the Stormers being outside the top eight after six rounds this season as they are in position 10 with 13 points.
They will now look to bounce back against Zebre at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday, December 2.
In that match, they will welcome back their Springbok stars, who have been resting after a successful World Cup campaign.
“I think now we will have some personnel back and we will play some games at home. We have had five games on the road and we will start to get much better performances. Ja, four defeats are a lot if you want to get a shot in the competition,” Dobson said.
Andre-Hugo Venter and Ruhan Nel scored tries for Stormers while Cardiff’s three tries came from Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Liam Belcher, Mason Grady and Litterick.
