Rugby

'It's by far our worst performance': Stormers coach Dobson bemoans errors in defeat against Cardiff

25 November 2023 - 11:42
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Stormers player Andre-Hugo Venter tackled by Ben Thomas of Cardiff during the United Rugby Championship match at Cardiff Arms Park on November 24, 203 in Cardiff, Wales.
Stormers player Andre-Hugo Venter tackled by Ben Thomas of Cardiff during the United Rugby Championship match at Cardiff Arms Park on November 24, 203 in Cardiff, Wales.
Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images

Stormers coach John Dobson has ranked his side’s last-minute 31-24 defeat to Cardiff as the worst performance by his team during their unsuccessful European tour, but is banking on home ground advantage to turn things around.   

The Stormers return home from their month-long tour with four defeats from as many outings.   

They suffered losses to Glasgow Warriors, Benetton, Munster and Cardiff in their last match on Friday.   

But the Stormers had a great chance to end the tour on a high in their last outing, as they led Cardiff in Wales until the final minutes of the clash only to lose the match based on their error.   

As a matter of fact, the high error rate was the main reason Dobson’s men couldn’t get a victory.

The coach also felt they should have won the game against Benetton in Italy three weeks ago.   

The Capetonians finished the match with one man down after replacement forward Connor Evans was sin-binned on 76 minutes for a dangerous tackle.   

With the game level in the last minute, Clayton Blommetjies knocked on the ball deep in his half and gave the hosts a scrum which led to Rhys Litterick’s winning try at Arms Park.   

“I didn’t expect us to play like that, I must say. I think it was by far our worst performance on tour, which is disappointing,” Dobson said after the game.   

“I don’t know why we did that. That's what I talked about in the change room, why we needed to do that. Just take the ball through the phases and eventually they will crack, or we will get a penalty and we go to the corner, and we can have a go.   

“But we seemed to make errors all the time. That was a really poor performance by us in that respect,” he said.   

“That wasn’t a pleasant experience. If you just take what happened in the last minutes, we were sort of on attack around the middle of the field. We do our thing, our scrumhalf does a pick and go, and we get turned over.   

“It comes back, they kick it, (we) knock it on and the scrum, end of the game. I think at that time we could have taken a draw.”   

The loss sees the Stormers being outside the top eight after six rounds this season as they are in position 10 with 13 points.   

They will now look to bounce back against Zebre at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday, December 2.   

In that match, they will welcome back their Springbok stars, who have been resting after a successful World Cup campaign.   

“I think now we will have some personnel back and we will play some games at home. We have had five games on the road and we will start to get much better performances. Ja, four defeats are a lot if you want to get a shot in the competition,” Dobson said. 

Andre-Hugo Venter and Ruhan Nel scored tries for Stormers while Cardiff’s three tries came from Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Liam Belcher, Mason Grady and Litterick.

MORE:

Plumtree unleashes Bok stars as Sharks take aim at Dragons

Sharks coach John Plumtree is to unleash his Springbok stars as the Durban-based franchise desperately look to register their first win of the United ...
Sport
22 hours ago

'To all the critics, I ask that you lay it off' — Jake White on Willie le Roux signing for Bulls

Bulls coach Jake White is amazed at how his new signing and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Willie le Roux has quickly fitted in at Loftus Stadium.
Sport
19 hours ago

James Venter is winning respect at the Sharks filling Siya Kolisi’s huge boots

The World Cup-winning captain makes his way to Racing 92 in France
Sport
1 day ago

MARK KEOHANE | Bulls will benefit from Willie le Roux’s wealth of experience

The 93-Test Springbok, combined with three returning World Cup winners, will be a massive boost for the Bulls
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'It's by far our worst performance': Stormers coach Dobson bemoans errors in ... Rugby
  2. Rested Pirates aim to continue where they left off before break against Natal ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena disappointed Mvala and Modiba returned from Bafana with ... Soccer
  4. Game against City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp Soccer
  5. In dramatic turn of events, SA pulls out of 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct