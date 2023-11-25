Ruthless Sharks feast on Dragons in URC clash in Durban

The return of Springbok stars provided the Sharks with the clinical and ruthlessness that they desperately missed in their mission to get off the mark in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season.

The Sharks defeated the Dragons 69-14 to register their first win of the URC campaign at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

This was a bottom of the table clash as both sides endured a tough start to the tournament, and the bonus point victory lifted the Sharks to position 14 on the URC log table.

The Sharks needed to win at all costs to turn their season around after they lost all their first five matches in this URC campaign.

They suffered four defeats during their month-long tour of Europe before going down by one point to Connacht at home.

And they bounced back in style, running 10 tries compared to a couple by their visitors.

The tries were scored by Aphelele Fassi (2), Makazole Mapimpi, Werner Kok, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams (2), Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschagne and Lukhanyo Am.