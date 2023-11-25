Willie le Roux kicks off his Bulls tenure in style as Pretoria giants down Connacht
It’s not like Willie le Roux needed to introduce himself, but he did it anyway.
The Springbok legend, on his debut for the Bulls, garnished his solid performance with a try to announce himself to the hard to please Loftus faithful during their impressive 53-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Connacht at Loftus on Saturday.
The 34-year-old vastly experienced fullback joined the Bulls to wind down his career but on the evidence of his commanding performance against this Connacht side that struggled in altitude, he still has a lot to offer.
Bulls coach Jake White handed him his Bulls debut and he returned with a strong shift at the back where he operated with the likes of Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel and Sergeal Petesen.
Le Roux, who has won successive Rugby World Cups with the Springboks, marshalled the troops at the back and younger backs players like Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse are going to benefit a lot from him.
Rassie Erasmus is expected to make changes to the Springbok as they embark on a new four-year cycle but if Le Roux continues at this rate, he is going to make himself difficult to ignore.
It was not only Le Roux who brought World Cup flavour to the Bulls, flanker Marco van Staden returned to the starting line-up after his exploits in France while exciting winger Moodie started on the bench.
Le Roux was not the only stand-out performer for the Bulls in this match where they completed their fourth win in six outings to stay in the top half of the table and was watched by football coach Pitso Mosimane.
Players like kicker Jaco van der Walt, who scored 16 points before he was replaced during the closing stages, Akker van der Merwe, Elrigh Louw and Nizaam Carr also raised their hands.
There was not much in terms of action during the opening exchanges except for successive penalties by Jack Carty for the visitors and Van der Walt for the home side.
It was not long until the Bulls scored their first try and it came from the effort of powerful hooker Van der Merwe got an offload from captain Ruan Nortje after a maul.
Bulls stretched their lead through a touchdown by Nortje but their visitors brought some respectability to the scoreboard when Diarmuid Kilgallen got the better of the Bulls defence on the far side corner.
Le Roux made sure that the Bulls went to the half time break with a comfortable lead of 19 points and there was no coming back for Connacht players who struggled with the Pretoria heat that went over 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
Connacht got off the mark quickly in the second with a converted try by Tadgh McElroy but the Bulls tightened their grip on proceedings when Carr pummeled their fifth try of the afternoon.
During the closing stages, Chris Smith hammered their seventh try of the afternoon to put this bonus point victory beyond doubt but Shamus Hurley-Langton scored their consolation shortly before the hooter.
The Bulls have shown some good signs in the but they will be tested on Saturday by visiting Sharks who will be looking for a scalp of a rival as they have blown hot and cold so far in the competition.
SCORERS
Bulls (32) 53 Tries: Akker van der Merwe, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Willie le Roux, Nizam Carr, David Kriel, Chris Smith Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (5), Chris Smith (1) Penalties: Jaco van der Walt (2) Connacht (13) 27 Tries: Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tadgh McElroy, Shamus Hurley-Langton Conversions: Jack Carty (2), JJ Hanrahan (1) Penalties: Jack Carty (2)