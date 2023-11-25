Willie le Roux kicks off his Bulls tenure in style as Pretoria giants down Connacht

It’s not like Willie le Roux needed to introduce himself, but he did it anyway.

The Springbok legend, on his debut for the Bulls, garnished his solid performance with a try to announce himself to the hard to please Loftus faithful during their impressive 53-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Connacht at Loftus on Saturday.

The 34-year-old vastly experienced fullback joined the Bulls to wind down his career but on the evidence of his commanding performance against this Connacht side that struggled in altitude, he still has a lot to offer.

Bulls coach Jake White handed him his Bulls debut and he returned with a strong shift at the back where he operated with the likes of Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel and Sergeal Petesen.

Le Roux, who has won successive Rugby World Cups with the Springboks, marshalled the troops at the back and younger backs players like Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse are going to benefit a lot from him.

Rassie Erasmus is expected to make changes to the Springbok as they embark on a new four-year cycle but if Le Roux continues at this rate, he is going to make himself difficult to ignore.

It was not only Le Roux who brought World Cup flavour to the Bulls, flanker Marco van Staden returned to the starting line-up after his exploits in France while exciting winger Moodie started on the bench.

Le Roux was not the only stand-out performer for the Bulls in this match where they completed their fourth win in six outings to stay in the top half of the table and was watched by football coach Pitso Mosimane.