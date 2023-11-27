Rugby

Fassi well on track to being a ‘Weekend Special’ again: Sharks coach Plumtree

27 November 2023 - 15:53
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi during the United Rugby Championship match against Dragons at Kings Park on November 25, 2023.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Having faced struggles that contributed to him losing his place in the Springboks and missing out on the Rugby World Cup squad, Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi appears to be gradually regaining his best form.   

After a blistering start to his Sharks career in 2018, “Weekend Special,” as Fassi is affectionately nicknamed in reference to the Brenda Fassie hit, quickly became a rugby sensation and forced his way into the Bok set-up in 2021.   

He was one of the upcoming stars earmarked to help South Africa in their world title defence in 2023.   

However, injuries coupled with inconsistency in his performances in the past two seasons of United Rugby Championship (URC) saw the 25-year-old, who can also play as a wing, dropped from the national team.     

Highlights of the Sharks vs the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

However, the King William’s Town-born player has been one of the standout performers for the Sharks in their mostly gloomy start to the URC campaign that took a turn for the brighter with their big, 69-14 win against the Dragons at Kings Park Saturday.   

Fassi, capping his performance with a brace of tries, was instrumental as coach John Plumtree's Sharks destroyed the Dragons to register their first win of the season after starting with five straight defeats. 

As part of his project to transform the Sharks, Plumtree is working hard on helping Fassi improve on his weaknesses and push him back towards a Springboks recall.  

“The beautiful thing about Fassi is [he’s] playing consistently well and that has been his Achilles’ heel over the past couple of years,” Plumtree said.   

“He is capable of a really good game and then comes up with a few poor ones, but he’s settled in this team nicely.   

“He knows what his strengths are, and we are working really hard on some of those weaknesses. Now he is really starting to play consistent rugby.

“And that’s a challenge for the team — every week being able to play consistently well. I think Fassi is getting on well with that, and that’s pleasing.”   

Plumtree will hope Fassi and the rest of the squad will continue from the promising performance against the Dragons when they visit the Bulls at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

