Lions lose another star as siblings reunite

While the Lions' list of contracted players until 2025 includes much sought-after flanker Ruan Venter, it does not include fellow backrower Emmanuel Tshituka, who now looks set to join his brother Vincent at the Sharks.

Reuniting with his brother Vincent has long looked on the cards for the strapping backrower but he is not the only Lion to join up with a sibling at the Sharks.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, it was widely reported earlier this year, will return to the coastal franchise and join up with brother and World Cup-winning Bok Jaden. His name is also missing from the Lions' list.

The Hendrikse brothers both played for Glenwood High School and were members of the Sharks under-18 squad. Jordan is also affiliated to talent agency Roc Nation, who are also tied at the hip with the Sharks.

The flyhalf renewed his contract with the Lions in 2021 but soon his career ground to a halt with a shoulder injury. He made a return to the squad at the start of the United Rugby Championship in October when he started against the Stormers.