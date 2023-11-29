Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has definitely traded pap and vleis for some interesting French cuisine — snails — and he finds the dish, with some sauce, perfect.
The former Sharks player moved to France this year to join his new club Racing 92.
Kolisi has embraced the move, eagerly learning about French culture, including the food. Kolisi posted a video of himself on Tuesday nibbling on snails, a popular French dish.
The snails, or escargots in French, are cooked and served with garlic butter to boost the taste.
The Bok captain seemed to enjoy the dish as he posted the video playing Good Feeling by Flo Rida. He can be seen in the video picking out the snails from the shell and putting on some sauce before indulging and showing the “perfect” sign.
WATCH | ‘Perfect’: Siya Kolisi eats snails in France — frog legs are next
Image: Screenshot
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has definitely traded pap and vleis for some interesting French cuisine — snails — and he finds the dish, with some sauce, perfect.
The former Sharks player moved to France this year to join his new club Racing 92.
Kolisi has embraced the move, eagerly learning about French culture, including the food. Kolisi posted a video of himself on Tuesday nibbling on snails, a popular French dish.
The snails, or escargots in French, are cooked and served with garlic butter to boost the taste.
The Bok captain seemed to enjoy the dish as he posted the video playing Good Feeling by Flo Rida. He can be seen in the video picking out the snails from the shell and putting on some sauce before indulging and showing the “perfect” sign.
Kolisi, in an interview with media at the weekend, said he looked forward to eating more French meals such as frog legs.
“What I have tested so far is snails and I am waiting to taste frog legs now,” he said.
The player has also been learning French and of course his first word was “bonjour [hello]”.
Things have been going well for the Bok captain on the field with his new teammates. He played his first game for his club on Sunday in a 32-10 against La Rochelle.
“I am happy — I'm glad we got the bonus point and we got the win. I'm glad I could finally play my first game,” he said.
WATCH | Rachel and Siya Kolisi sing ‘labafana aba wrongo’ as they search for a 'gwijo' team in France
The tunnel walk to the field was surely different for him at the weekend. Kolisi is known for his love of chanting of Xhosa songs as a morale boost before the game. His move to France, however, has silenced the loud backing he enjoyed from his teammates and fans.
In previous media interviews, Kolisi described singing as a tool he and his teammates used to unite the squad and uplift their spirits before and after games.
“Singing is deeper for us as South Africans. We sing when we are hungry, on days when we are cold and when we are sad. Singing brings unity. Before we play a game, we sing because it connects us. We do not even need to warm up after we sing,” he said.
WATCH | Siya Kolisi welcomed warmly at his new French club Racing 92
Last week the Bok flanker shared a video on social media singing “labafana aba wrongo [these boys are bad]” with his wife Rachel, in what he said was an attempt to recruit a gwijo team in France. Kolisi called on prospective gwijo singers in France to post videos of themselves to audition.
Kolisi and his family moved to France in August and Rachel initially said she was devastated at leaving SA.
“I am grateful for the opportunity and experience, but in the same breath devastated because I love South Africa with my whole heart. And I love living here,” she said.
Months later, Rachel seems to be enjoying the move as she has been busy with meetings expanding the Kolisi Foundation footprint internationally.
READ MORE:
‘I wouldn’t be alive today if I didn’t have rugby’, says Siya Kolisi
Snail lovers and words spiralling out of meaning
‘Grateful but devastated’ — Siya and Rachel’s last month in South Africa before moving to Paris
Snails for supper, anyone?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos