Rugby

Lions unchanged for Dragons as they seek to go into URC break on a high

30 November 2023 - 14:09
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Henco van Wyk of the Lions is congratulated after scoring another try during the United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre at Ellis Park on the weekend.
Henco van Wyk of the Lions is congratulated after scoring another try during the United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre at Ellis Park on the weekend.
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)

The Lions will push an unchanged match 23 into battle when they take on the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship clash (URC) at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The team that beat Zebre Parma 61-19 last weekend was given a clean bill of health not just physically, but in its standing with the selectors.

Their performance against the Italian outfit added another layer to the groundwork laid on their recent tour of Scotland, Wales, Italy and Northern Ireland.

Perhaps, as expected, they brought sharper cutting edge to their attack, which to be fair had shown signs of improvement on tour.

Last week they ran in nine tries against the hapless Italians but forwards coach Barend Pieterse is keen to see them extend that progress to his area of expertise.

At the start of the season the Lions set themselves the objective of scoring more maul tries and things started promisingly enough.

“We started off well but we are a bit behind where we want to be,” former lock Pieterse explained. “Each week that will be a work-on for us.

“Each week you are not going to just score a maul try. You have to work really, really hard. We want to improve on that.”

After last week's romp against Zebre there may be the need to guard against complacency on Saturday against a side against which they are yet to lose and that is second-last on the points table.

“It is not about motivation but more about keeping energy in tact,” Pieterse advised. “The Dragons are not in a great position on the log but they do have quality players and a good system.

Sharks, with time to get back into contention, have much to prove at Loftus

The Bulls will offer a much sterner test than last weekend’s 69-14 thumping of the Dragons
Sport
1 day ago

“They have a good line-out. It will be tough. It won't be a 3pm game where we can bargain on the sun and the heat. We just have to rock up and do what we did through the week.”

For flanker Emmanuel Tshituka it is imperative the Lions don't get ahead of themselves before they take a five-week break from URC action.

“It means nothing if we can't back it [last weekend's win] up this weekend,” Tshituka said.

Interestingly Sanele Nohamba gets another crack in the No.10 jersey with Jordan Hendrikse starting from the bench. Nohamba has acquitted himself well since vacating the No.9 jersey after three rounds in this season's competition.

The Lions also boast an experienced forward bench with Willem Alberts, Jaco Visagie and Corne Fourie set to bring some second-half bulk and calm.

Lions team to play the Dragons — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka; Ruan Delport, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, Corne Fourie, Ruan Smith, Willem Alberts, Hanru Sirgel, JC Pretorius, Jordan Hendrikse, Rabz Maxwane.

READ MORE

Bok World Cup winners lead SA Rugby Awards nominations for 2023

Five members of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad have been nominated for the coveted SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Award for 2023.
Sport
2 days ago

Vermeulen in demand, earmarked as potential defence coach for the Boks

He may be the prime candidate to take over one of the vacant coaching positions in the Springbok coaching set up but it should not be taken for ...
Sport
21 hours ago

The URC the toughest it’s ever been: Stormers coach Dobson

Four defeats on the spin have left the Stormers becalmed and their usually ebullient coach John Dobson short of a quip.
Sport
1 day ago

Lions lose another star as siblings reunite

While the Lions' list of contracted players until 2025 includes much sought-after flanker Ruan Venter, it does not include fellow backrower Emmanuel ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fassi well on track to being a ‘Weekend Special’ again: Sharks coach Plumtree

Having faced struggles that contributed to him losing his place in the Springboks and missing out on the Rugby World Cup squad, Sharks fullback ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sharks’ Bok stars will be even better against the Bulls: John Plumtree

The Sharks may have annihilated the Dragons to get off the mark in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday, but coach John Plumtree says his ...
Sport
4 days ago

Bulls coach Jake White heaps praise on veteran fullback Willie Le Roux

Bulls coach Jake White has hailed the immediate affect of Springbok legend and fullback Willie le Roux at Loftus.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Perfect’: Siya Kolisi eats snails in France — frog legs are next Rugby
  2. Mosimane has talks in North America, a conversation in Europe and an eye on Asia Soccer
  3. 'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup ... Soccer
  4. Cavin Johnson responds to reports of racism, alcohol abuse at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. ‘That’s a tournament, that’s not Caf’: Pitso on the African Football League Soccer

Latest Videos

Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails