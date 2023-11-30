Lions unchanged for Dragons as they seek to go into URC break on a high

The Lions will push an unchanged match 23 into battle when they take on the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship clash (URC) at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The team that beat Zebre Parma 61-19 last weekend was given a clean bill of health not just physically, but in its standing with the selectors.

Their performance against the Italian outfit added another layer to the groundwork laid on their recent tour of Scotland, Wales, Italy and Northern Ireland.

Perhaps, as expected, they brought sharper cutting edge to their attack, which to be fair had shown signs of improvement on tour.

Last week they ran in nine tries against the hapless Italians but forwards coach Barend Pieterse is keen to see them extend that progress to his area of expertise.

At the start of the season the Lions set themselves the objective of scoring more maul tries and things started promisingly enough.