WATCH | Ox finally honours cake date, powering up for Bulls face-off

01 December 2023 - 12:25 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Springbok prop forward Retshegofaditswe 'Ox' Nché receives some of his year's supply of cake.
Image: Woolworths

Springbok prop forward Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché has finally honoured his cake date with Woolworths a month after the retailer made a proposal promising a year’s supply. 

Nché’s love for cake is no secret. He is known for his catchy “salads don't win scrums” phrase on social media and posts pictures when digging in to cake. 

When the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup semifinal a month ago in a heart-stopping encounter with England, Woolworths proposed for Nché to visit its offices for his favourite treat. 

The Sharks player, who was in Pretoria as his team meets the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday, visited the retailer's headquarters in Centurion to collect what's due to him on Wednesday. This was no ordinary collection as the office was packed with enthusiastic supporters, and Nche was shy when he briefly addressed the crowd.

“Thank you guys for the amazing welcome. I appreciate the support,” the man-mountain said.

Woolworth stuck by its word to offer the cake lover a year’s supply. 

“Ox stopped past Woolies headquarters to sample a line out of our latest cake range. He approves. Ox played a critical role in our win against England in the Rugby World Cup semifinal. In support of his incredible ability in the scrum, we pledged a year's supply of cake to our favourite player,” the retailer said.

It seems to be a tradition for the player to enjoy his favourite confectionery after a game. When the Boks won the pulsating Rugby World Cup final 12-11 against France, one of the first things he planned to do was to indulge in cake at the Eiffel Tower.

“I’m thinking caramel cheesecake. I saw it earlier at the hotel,” Nché said. 

His collection of cakes in a picnic basket came days after the Sharks slayed the Dragons 69-14 in a United Rugby Championship game in Durban. 

See Ox getting his cakes:

