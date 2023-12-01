WATCH | Siya Kolisi's French club teammates’ attempt at 'Sister Bethina'

It seems Springboks captain Siya Kolisi might slowly be forming his gwijo (singing) team in France.

He has been trying to teach his teammates a bit of South Africa’s groove “national anthem”, Mgarimbe’s Sister Bethina.

Though it might be a bit too early to celebrate, there has been some progress in the captain’s pursuit of finding a singing team in France.

The former Sharks player moved to France this year to join his new club Racing 92, and one of the things missing in his life in the foreign country is chanting Xhosa songs with his teammates.

He is used to being hyped by his longtime friend and teammate Eben Etzebeth’s ululations, singing childhood songs with Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am and the embrace from the rest of his team tapping into Xhosa songs despite coming from different cultures.

Kolisi has described singing as a tool he and his teammates use as a morale booster.

Last week the Bok flanker turned to social media to share a video singing “labafana aba wrongo (these boys are bad)” with his wife in what he said was an attempt to recruit a gwijo team in France.

Judging from the Boks captain’s video on Thursday with his new friend and teammate Junior Tabuavou attempting to sing Sister Bethina, he seems to be making some progress.

The Fujian born player and Kolisi can be seen walking to a changing room making jokes. Music lover Kolisi took the lead shouting “Sister Bethina” and Tabuavou responded correctly with “hibiri”.

Racing 92 wing Vinaya Habosi, also from Fiji, shouted “hibiri” but put in a little twist with tone.