Rugby

14-man Lions claw Dragons at Ellis Park Stadium

02 December 2023 - 19:19 By LIAM DEL CARME at Ellis Park
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lions' Quan Horn gets away for a last attempt to stop his run in during the United Rugby Championship match against Dragons at Emirates Airline Park on December 02, 2023.
Lions' Quan Horn gets away for a last attempt to stop his run in during the United Rugby Championship match against Dragons at Emirates Airline Park on December 02, 2023.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Though a man down, the Lions proved thoroughly up for the challenge as they ran out 49-24 victors over the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Centre Henco van Wyk, flyhalf Sanele Nohamba, wing Edwill van der Merwe and tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye all played leading roles as the hosts continued their upward curve.

This match took a dramatic turn in the 27th minute when Lions' lock Ruben Schoeman was

banished with a red card after a collision with opposing left wing Ashton Hewitt. The wing appeared to make head contact with Schoeman's right elbow after he kicked ahead and the Lions lock was returning to terra firma after attempting a charge down.

It was as if referee Andrea Piardi and TMO Gianluca Gnecchi had the weight of the class action suit against World Rugby on their shoulders in arriving at their conclusion.

On Friday former Test stars Phil Vickery, Gavin Henson, Colin Charvis, Mark Regan and Harry Ellis emerged as part a large group of former players who allege the neurological damage they suffered in the game came as a result of lawmakers' negligence.

Rugby's belated clean-up is messy.

The game is at odds with itself as it aims to protect its players while upholding competitive integrity. The law makers however had better remember fans pay to watch players on the field, not the unedifying sight of them off it.

The red card meant the Lions had to up their effort and they did that with aplomb.

Sure their ball retention let them down in first quarter but they cleaned up their act.

In fact, early on neither team was able to hang onto the ball, particularly in the opposition's 22, and it resulted in the first three-tries being scored from long range.

The Lions though were far more assertive at the ruck and it served them well particularly in drawing the sting from the visitors' attack.

They were at times electrifying in attack scoring six tries but their defence will continue to be a work on.

Despite being a man down it were they who finished stronger and their coaches will applaud their pluck and their resolve.

Scorers

Lions (18) 49 – Tries: Edwill van der Merwe (2), Henco van Wyk, Quan Horn, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn. Conversions: Sanele Nohamba (5). Penalties: Nohamba (3).

Dragons (10) 24 – Tries: Haddison Keddie, Ashton Hewitt, Bradley Roberts. Conversions: Will Reed (3). Penalty: Reed.

MORE:

Bulls dominate Sharks in Loftus cauldron

With the temperature gauges hitting 35 degrees celsius, the Bulls turned up the heat even further on the Sharks, to claim a dominant 44-10 win in a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

England World Cup winners among ex-players suing over concussion

Mark Regan and Phil Vickery, members of England's 2003 World Cup-winning team, and former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Gavin Henson are ...
Sport
13 hours ago

WATCH | Ox finally honours cake date, powering up for Bulls face-off

Springbok prop forward Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché has finally honoured his cake date with Woolworths a month after the retailer made a proposal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Three eye-catching matchups at Loftus

The Bulls host the Sharks in arguably the most important match on South African soil thus far in this season's United Rugby Championship at Loftus on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Perfect’: Siya Kolisi eats snails in France — frog legs are next Rugby
  2. Three eye-catching matchups at Loftus Rugby
  3. 'A strong coach will not find excuses,' says Galaxy coach Ramović about Mokwena Soccer
  4. Kohli and Rohit given extra time to prepare for Proteas in Tests Sport
  5. New sponsor: out with the milk, in with a shot of something stronger for Proteas Sport

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court