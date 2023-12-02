14-man Lions claw Dragons at Ellis Park Stadium
Though a man down, the Lions proved thoroughly up for the challenge as they ran out 49-24 victors over the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Centre Henco van Wyk, flyhalf Sanele Nohamba, wing Edwill van der Merwe and tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye all played leading roles as the hosts continued their upward curve.
This match took a dramatic turn in the 27th minute when Lions' lock Ruben Schoeman was
banished with a red card after a collision with opposing left wing Ashton Hewitt. The wing appeared to make head contact with Schoeman's right elbow after he kicked ahead and the Lions lock was returning to terra firma after attempting a charge down.
It was as if referee Andrea Piardi and TMO Gianluca Gnecchi had the weight of the class action suit against World Rugby on their shoulders in arriving at their conclusion.
On Friday former Test stars Phil Vickery, Gavin Henson, Colin Charvis, Mark Regan and Harry Ellis emerged as part a large group of former players who allege the neurological damage they suffered in the game came as a result of lawmakers' negligence.
Rugby's belated clean-up is messy.
The game is at odds with itself as it aims to protect its players while upholding competitive integrity. The law makers however had better remember fans pay to watch players on the field, not the unedifying sight of them off it.
The red card meant the Lions had to up their effort and they did that with aplomb.
Sure their ball retention let them down in first quarter but they cleaned up their act.
In fact, early on neither team was able to hang onto the ball, particularly in the opposition's 22, and it resulted in the first three-tries being scored from long range.
The Lions though were far more assertive at the ruck and it served them well particularly in drawing the sting from the visitors' attack.
They were at times electrifying in attack scoring six tries but their defence will continue to be a work on.
Despite being a man down it were they who finished stronger and their coaches will applaud their pluck and their resolve.
Scorers
Lions (18) 49 – Tries: Edwill van der Merwe (2), Henco van Wyk, Quan Horn, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn. Conversions: Sanele Nohamba (5). Penalties: Nohamba (3).
Dragons (10) 24 – Tries: Haddison Keddie, Ashton Hewitt, Bradley Roberts. Conversions: Will Reed (3). Penalty: Reed.