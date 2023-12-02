14-man Lions claw Dragons at Ellis Park Stadium

Though a man down, the Lions proved thoroughly up for the challenge as they ran out 49-24 victors over the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Centre Henco van Wyk, flyhalf Sanele Nohamba, wing Edwill van der Merwe and tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye all played leading roles as the hosts continued their upward curve.

This match took a dramatic turn in the 27th minute when Lions' lock Ruben Schoeman was

banished with a red card after a collision with opposing left wing Ashton Hewitt. The wing appeared to make head contact with Schoeman's right elbow after he kicked ahead and the Lions lock was returning to terra firma after attempting a charge down.

It was as if referee Andrea Piardi and TMO Gianluca Gnecchi had the weight of the class action suit against World Rugby on their shoulders in arriving at their conclusion.

On Friday former Test stars Phil Vickery, Gavin Henson, Colin Charvis, Mark Regan and Harry Ellis emerged as part a large group of former players who allege the neurological damage they suffered in the game came as a result of lawmakers' negligence.