Stormers return to winning ways against Zebre at home
An improved second half display drove the Stormers back to winning ways, as the Cape franchise claimed a bonus-point victory against Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
The Stormers defeated the Italians 31-7 at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, where Ruben van Heerden was a standout performer.
Stormers scored five tries through Evan Roos, Ruhan Nel, Courtnall Skosan, Leolin Zas and Damian Willemse while the visitors managed just one by Alessandro Fusco.
The victory was a welcome confidence boost for the Cape side before the start of their Champions Cup campaign. They travel to Leicester Tigers next weekend.
The Capetonians were fresh from an overseas tour where they lost all their four matches.
The men in blue welcomed back their national team stars Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and Willemse back to their setup.
The Stormers were not able to use their complete dominance of the opening half to build scoreboard pressure as they led 12-7 at the half time break.
The hosts managed just two tries in the first stanza which were scored by Roos on 13 minutes and Nel with only four minutes left on the clock before the half time break. Libbok had one of his kicks for extras going wide.
The Italians, who have shown good improvements this season, kept on fighting even though it was hard for them to get closer to the Stormers’ try line.
They had a try being ruled out after TMO picked up that there was a knock on by a Zebre’s player in that build to it.
But through their never give-up attitude, the visitors got their try when young scrumhalf Fusco went over under the poles after the hooter had gone off for the break.
Montemauri successfully converted his kick for extras and reduced the deficit to just five points at half time.
The start of the second half gave hope for the Stormers as winger Skosan crossed the whitewash five minutes after restart.
The Stormers did get more clinical upfront as they scored two more tries through speedster Zas and World Cup-winner Willemse to secure a bonus point.
SCORERS
Stormers (12) 31 Tries: Evan Roos, Ruhan Nel, Courtnall Skosan, Leolin Zas, Damian Willemse Conversions: Manie Libbok (3)
Zebre (7) 7 Try: Alessandro Fusco Conversion: Giovanni Montemauri