Blitzboks bounce back to form as they battle to a fifth Dubai title in a row

Selvyn Davids pulled the strings as defending champions South Africa beat Argentina 12-7 in a thumping final encounter to claim their fifth straight Emirates Dubai 7s title and kick off their HSBC SVNS 2024 campaign in emphatic style.

Impi Visser had already crossed for the Blitzboks when Shilton van Wyk, player of the final in 2022, went over in the fifth minute to take the score to 12-0.

Argentina’s Matias Osadczuk cut the deficit to five points early in the second half after Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Rosko Specman came within inches of a spectacular score, but lost the ball — and ploughed into a steward — in the corner, as the Blitzboks held off the Argentine fightback.

With the series heading to South Africa next week, their run to the title in Dubai could not have come at a better time. Fans will be hoping they can go back to back in Cape Town next weekend.

South Africa's acting head coach Philip Snyman hailed his squad's, “amazing performances throughout the weekend”.