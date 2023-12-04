“The scrum was strong, the line-out was strong and the transition from defence into attack was really strong.”
The Bulls' dominance started in the line-outs and scrums, where their two young locks, Reinhardt Ludwig and Janko Swanepoel, more than held their own against World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth.
In conjunction with the superiority achieved in the scrums, where Wilco Louw was outstanding, the Bulls were able to create a solid foundation that allowed for some excellent tries by their backs.
White said his extensive experience coaching overseas made him look at turning the Bulls into a team where all aspects of the game had to be used.
“I learnt a lot of ways of playing and the way we want to play is that we want to be multi-skilled and use forwards and backs. We can’t always outmuscle teams — not that we don’t want to.”
Both teams’ attention turns to the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup this week, with the Bulls hosting Saracens in the former on Saturday, while in the latter the Sharks take on French side Pau, who also suffered a heavy defeat to Toulon in the Top 14 on Saturday.
‘The mirror might be good place for boys to start’: Plumtree surprised by Sharks’ fragility
Sharks coach John Plumtree says his players have some self-reflection to do before an “ugly” review on Monday after their 44-10 thrashing by the Bulls at Loftus.
The Bulls outscored their coastal rivals by six tries to one in their United Rugby Championship clash, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit losing battles all over the park on a scorching Saturday afternoon in Tshwane.
“The mirror might be a good place for the boys to start,” Plumtree chirped in response to an inquiry about how his players might start to improve.
“It’s going to be a pretty ugly review on Monday and the players are going to have to look at how we respond.”
Besides disappointment, Plumtree said he was also “very surprised” by how the team performed after many felt they turned a corner a week earlier with their win over the Dragons.
“That Bulls side is a real team and collectively they are a bit ahead of us. We have to dig deep and become a team. We didn’t look like we got a lot of things right,” he said.
“The foundation of the team is not solid enough, but I still felt we could have been better than that.”
After a brisk start thanks to Jaden Hendrikse’s creativity and quick thinking, which resulted in a an early penalty that was slotted by Curwin Bosch, the Sharks were outmuscled and out-thought by a Bulls side playing with much better rhythm and accuracy than last season.
“I told the players they have to be really proud at how they kept their composure and made it difficult for the Sharks,” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.
