Rugby

Blitzboks book quarterfinal spot with win over USA

09 December 2023 - 15:27 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Impi Visser of South Africa during the match against Great Britain on day 1 of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town at DHL Stadium on December 09, 2023.
Impi Visser of South Africa during the match against Great Britain on day 1 of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town at DHL Stadium on December 09, 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Springbok Sevens team remained unbeaten after their second pool game at the SVNS Cape Town on Saturday as they beat the USA 26-14 in front of a vibrant crowd at the DHL Stadium.

Earlier, the Blitzboks beat Great Britain 19-5 in their pool opener.

The South Africans had a great first half and kept the USA scoreless, while Ryan Oosthuizen and Rosko Specman scored converted tries that had the crowd on their feet.

However, a yellow card early in the second half to Justin Geduld opened the door for the Americans, who scored twice in two minutes through Lucas Lacamp to level the scores at 14-14.

With a number of replacements taking the field, the Blitzboks steadied the ship and late tries by Impi Visser and Ronald Brown sealed the deal.

In their opening game, Quewin Nortje scored twice in their victory over Great Britain.

The windy conditions didn't seem to bother the Blitzboks, though they would be first to admit they could have been sharper with ball in hand.

SA Rugby reveal exciting 2024 Springbok home Test schedule

SA Rugby has revealed the 2024 Springbok home Test schedule which includes visits by Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina.
Sport
1 day ago

Nortje scored early from a sniping blindside break from the base of a ruck, but Great Britain hit back on the stroke of halftime through Harry Glover.

Geduld then restored the Blitzboks' lead shortly after the break, converting his own try to make it 12-5.

Three minutes later, Nortje was at it again, his second try all but sealing the deal for the host nation as Brown added the extras.

Their final game on Saturday is against Ireland at 7.45pm, but the Blitzboks have basically booked their place in Sunday's quarterfinals.

Scorers:

Springbok Sevens 19 (5) Great Britain 5 (5): Springbok Sevens — Tries: Quewin Nortje (2), Justin Geduld. Conversions: Geduld, Ronald Brown. Great Britain — Try: Harry Glover.

Springbok Sevens 24 (14) USA 14 (0): Springbok Sevens — Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, Rosko Specman, Impi Visser, Ronald Brown. Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Brown. USA — Tries: Lucas Lacamp (2). Conversions: Madison Hughes (2).

— SA Rugby.

MORE:

Oberholzer stays for two more years

Rian Oberholzer will be boss at SA Rugby for at least two more years.
Sport
8 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE | Patience key as SA teams embark on fierce learning curve

There are so many factors that make South Africa’s journey in European rugby a minefield
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby confirms changes for Currie Cup

The Currie Cup has been given a new window and a new format in a makeover that will allow all 14 unions to play for the coveted gold trophy from 2025 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Challenge Cup presents Sharks with opportunity to start afresh

For a moment, the Sharks will forget about their United Rugby Championship (URC) woes and focus on having a good start in the EPCR Challenge Cup this ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates target 12 points before Afcon break Soccer
  3. Hamza and Piedt give Conrad something to smile about Cricket
  4. Proteas rookies need to find their feet quickly says skipper Markram Cricket
  5. Blast from the past: Tsotsobe takes four wickets as Proteas trounce India Sport

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad