Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo wants better execution against Australia in quarters
Springboks Sevens are set to battle Australia in the Cape Town SVNS quarterfinals on Sunday.
The tournament, which started on Saturday, will reach its climax at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Blitzboks were pitted against the Australians in the battle for a spot in the semifinals after they lost their last match of the pool stages against Ireland on Saturday.
The Irish defeated the hosts 14-12 in a game that was about deciding which sides will finish at the top of pool A.
The two teams had already booked their place in the quarters after they both had claimed wins against Great Britain and the US earlier on the day.
Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo was left disappointed by his men’s execution in some areas of play against Ireland.
“Congratulations to Ireland with the win - we had our chances and did not make the most of it," said Ngcobo.
"We became a bit loose in that game. We are best when we have the ball in hand, but we made a number of errors where we gave possession away, which was something we didn't do in the earlier games.
“Overall, I felt we did well, and I don’t want to dwell too much on the mistakes made against Ireland. We will have a look and analyse on how we can do better in that area,” he said before stating that Australia will be a tough opponent.
“We played Australia in Dubai last weekend and that was a tough game, they are a very good outfit, and we will need to be very organised tomorrow when we face them. The teams know each other well and it will be about who makes the right decisions and make that count in the match.”
Cape Town SVNS Men's Cup quarterfinals - Sunday
Argentina v Canada – 10.34 am
Ireland v New Zealand – 10.56 am
Australia v Blitzboks – 11.18 am
Fiji v France – 11.40 am