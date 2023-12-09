Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo wants better execution against Australia in quarters

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo was left disappointed by his men’s execution in some areas of play against Ireland.

“Congratulations to Ireland with the win - we had our chances and did not make the most of it," said Ngcobo.

"We became a bit loose in that game. We are best when we have the ball in hand, but we made a number of errors where we gave possession away, which was something we didn't do in the earlier games.

“Overall, I felt we did well, and I don’t want to dwell too much on the mistakes made against Ireland. We will have a look and analyse on how we can do better in that area,” he said before stating that Australia will be a tough opponent.

“We played Australia in Dubai last weekend and that was a tough game, they are a very good outfit, and we will need to be very organised tomorrow when we face them. The teams know each other well and it will be about who makes the right decisions and make that count in the match.”

Cape Town SVNS Men's Cup quarterfinals - Sunday

Argentina v Canada – 10.34 am

Ireland v New Zealand – 10.56 am

Australia v Blitzboks – 11.18 am

Fiji v France – 11.40 am