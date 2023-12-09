Rugby

Quewin Nortje scores brace as Blitzboks get off to winning start in Cape Town

09 December 2023 - 11:52
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Quewin Nortje scored two tries for the Blitzboks in win over Great Britain.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

Quewin Nortje scored a brace of tries as the Blitzboks got their Cape Town Sevens Pool A campaign off to an impressive start with a 19-5 win over Great Britain on Saturday. 

Nortje scored his first try early in the game and completed his brace in the second half and the third one for the home side was a cross over the line by Justin Geduld. 

Great Britain replied through Harry Glover in what were their only points as the Blitzboks put themselves in a good position to win in Cape Town for the first time in eight years. 

In their next game, the Blitzboks are up against unpredictable USA just after 2pm and round off their day’s programme with another tricky outing against Ireland shortly before 8pm. 

