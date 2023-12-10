Blitzboks end Cape Town Sevens in sixth place after defeat to Kiwis

After showing a high degree of positive display and fighting spirit on Saturday, Sunday's final day of the Cape Town SVNS proved to be a challenge for the Springbok Sevens team.

The Blitzboks were unable to win a match on the final day, which began with a humbling 28-0 defeat to Australia in the quarterfinals.

The South Africans ended their day with another heavy defeat, going down 31-7 to New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff in the Mother City.

After failing to at least get on the podium at home, the hosts were desperate to end the tournament with a win over the All Blacks=.

However, Blitzboks’ defence were not able to handle the strong attacking play of their bitter rivals, who were earlier knocked out by Ireland in the quarterfinals.

The All Blacks, who led 10-0 at the break, scored five tries to SA’s one.