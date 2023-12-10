Rugby

Blitzboks end Cape Town Sevens in sixth place after defeat to Kiwis

10 December 2023 - 18:30
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Blitzboks' Ronald Brown is challenged during their fifth-place playoff against match New Zealand on day two the SVNS Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
The Blitzboks' Ronald Brown is challenged during their fifth-place playoff against match New Zealand on day two the SVNS Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Blitzboks/X

After showing a high degree of positive display and fighting spirit on Saturday, Sunday's final day of the Cape Town SVNS proved to be a challenge for the Springbok Sevens team.

The Blitzboks were unable to win a match on the final day, which began with a humbling 28-0 defeat to Australia in the quarterfinals.

The South Africans ended their day with another heavy defeat, going down 31-7 to New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff in the Mother City. 

After failing to at least get on the podium at home, the hosts were desperate to end the tournament with a win over the All Blacks=.

However, Blitzboks’ defence were not able to handle the strong attacking play of their bitter rivals, who were earlier knocked out by Ireland in the quarterfinals.

The All Blacks, who led 10-0 at the break, scored five tries to SA’s one.

Blitzboks show fighting spirit as they reach last-8

The Springboks Sevens coaches will hope the players keep the same composure and fighting spirit they used to secure their place in the quarterfinals ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Cody Vai (2), Sione Molia and Akuila Rokolisoa all scored as New Zealand ran circles around their hosts.

The Blitzboks' performance was far better than what they displayed against Australia in the battle for the semifinals, but it was far from what it should have been.

The hosts even failed to use their numerical advantage after Vai was sent to the naughty chair for two minutes in the opening half.

McGarvey-Black opened the scoring early into the clash while Vai’s first try saw the side head into the final half with a healthy lead.

Ronald Brown produced the only try for Blitzboks and gave the hosts some hope of a comeback as they trailed 10-7.

The try came from the player’s quick thinking and individual brilliance as he beat a few of defenders after his tap-and-go.

But the Kiwis responded quickly as they unleashed Vai for his second try. Molia and Rokolisoa’s tries confirmed a comfortable win for the travellers.

The Springbok Women's Sevens lost all their five games to finish in 12th spot.

However, coach Renfred Dazel remains confident of achieving their season's goal of a top eight placing in the series.

“Last weekend we finished 10th in Dubai and got three bonus points by finishing within seven points of our opponents, but this weekend we hardly got out of the blocks,” Dazel said.

“That was the disappointing part, but if we look back over the two tournaments, there was enough to build on and that makes me confident that we can be competitive next month in Perth.

“We lost some key decisionmakers in our squad before Dubai and two more here in Cape Town, and most of them will be back for the next tournament. The reality is we needed to replace them with less experienced players and if you add the pressures that come with being at home, we did not adapt as well as we could.”

The series moves to Perth for its third tournament of the season at the end of January where South Africa's men and women will be look for improvements. 

Scorers   

SA Men (0) 7 — Try: Ronald Brown. Conversion: Justin Geduld.   

New Zealand Men (10) — 31 Tries: Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Cody Vai (2), Sione Molia, Akuila Rokolisoa. Conversion: Tepaea Cook Savage (2), Rokolisoa.

MORE:

Bulls coach White apologises to Farrell, takes aim at Loftus booers

While delighted with his team's 27-16 win over Saracens in their Champions Cup pool match on Saturday, Bulls director of rugby Jake White was less ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Online abuse adds new menace to a tough game

As a Springbok of enduring quality across 79 Tests there wasn't much that rocked Bismarck du Plessis' boat.
Sport
22 hours ago

Plumtree doesn’t mind Sharks losing to ‘a side that plays better on the day’

Pleased Sharks coach John Plumtree has pleaded with his players to maintain consistency as they head into another derby on the back of their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Blitzboks book quarterfinal spot with win over USA

The Springbok Sevens team remained unbeaten after their second pool game at the SVNS Cape Town on Saturday as they beat USA 26-14 in front of a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Veteran Ruan Pienaar on song as Cheetahs beat Zebre in Italy

In spite of a lack of competitive game time in the lead-up to their first match of the EPCR Challenge Cup this season, somehow the Cheetahs managed ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  2. Hamza and Piedt give Conrad something to smile about Cricket
  3. Proteas rookies need to find their feet quickly says skipper Markram Cricket
  4. Some Caf concern for Sundowns as they draw at home against Pyramids Soccer
  5. ‘When it’s 15 wins we can talk’: Johnson stays grounded as Chiefs win again Soccer

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad