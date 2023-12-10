Pollard steers Tigers to close win against depleted Stormers
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard steered his adopted English team Leicester Tigers to a narrow 35-26 win over a gutsy second-string Stormers side in an their Champions Cup clash on Sunday.
It was always going to be an uphill battle for the depleted Stormers in front of a partisan home crowd who packed Welford Road to watch this north vs south duel.
In icy conditions, Pollard displayed an even cooler temperament with his accurate boot giving the Tigers an edge in a tight contest.
Apart from his tactical kicking, Pollard booted three penalties and three conversions and dotted a try to help the Tigers make a winning start to the tournament.
The Stormers, who are targeting maximum points in their home game against La Rochelle in Cape Town on Saturday, sent an experimental side to England.
Taking full advantage of an error-riddled first half showing by the Tigers, an experimental Stormers enjoyed a shock 17-10 lead at half time.
Shaken by the early Stormers onslaught, Leicester were the first to score after the break when Pollard reduced the deficit to 17-13 when he kicked a penalty.
Leicester regained the lead in the 48th minute when powerful centre Solomone Kata rounded off a flowing move from the home side.
The never-say-die Stormers responded in style when cool-headed debutant Jurie Matthee slotted a drop goal to leave the teams locked at 20-20.
The see-saw nature of the game saw Leicester back in front when Pollard nailed his third penalty to hand his team a 23-20 lead. Mathee booted a second penalty to make it 23-23.
Leicester regained the lead when ever-present Pollard went over for his team's third try after 65 minutes, which he converted.
From the outset the Tigers showed they were not afraid to give the ball air and their early dominance earned them a penalty Pollard booted between the posts to give his team a 3-0 lead after five minutes.
The Stormers were back on level terms after 11 minutes when Matthew nailed a penalty after the Tigers infringed at a line-out.
The first try came after 14 minutes when Leicester's Kata powered his way through the Stormers defence to put his side into an 8-3 lead.
Undeterred after leaking an early try, the Stormers put the Tigers under pressure in slippery conditions, which made handling difficult for the players.
After 28 minutes Stormers No 8 Keke Morabe split the Leicester defence with an explosive charge off the back of a 5m scrum.
Matthee, showing composure in his debut, added the extras to leave the teams all square at 10-10 after a lively start to the game.
Stung by the Stormers' try, the Tigers upped the tempo but were held at bay by a committed defence that put their bodies on the line to hold the home team at bay.
On the stroke of half time, the Stormers took the lead thanks to an opportunistic try by Courtnall Skosan after good work by scrumhalf Paul de Wet, who initiated a foot race for the Leicester try line.
Scorers
Leicester Tigers 35 — Tries: Solomone Kata (2). Handré Pollard, Josh Bassett. Conversions: Handré Pollard (3), Penalties: Pollard (3).
Stormers 26 — Tries: Keke Morabe, Courtnall Skosan. Conversions: Jurie Matthee (2), Penalties. Matthee (3). Drop goal: Matthee.