Pollard steers Tigers to close win against depleted Stormers

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard steered his adopted English team Leicester Tigers to a narrow 35-26 win over a gutsy second-string Stormers side in an their Champions Cup clash on Sunday.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the depleted Stormers in front of a partisan home crowd who packed Welford Road to watch this north vs south duel.

In icy conditions, Pollard displayed an even cooler temperament with his accurate boot giving the Tigers an edge in a tight contest.

Apart from his tactical kicking, Pollard booted three penalties and three conversions and dotted a try to help the Tigers make a winning start to the tournament.

The Stormers, who are targeting maximum points in their home game against La Rochelle in Cape Town on Saturday, sent an experimental side to England.

Taking full advantage of an error-riddled first half showing by the Tigers, an experimental Stormers enjoyed a shock 17-10 lead at half time.