Rugby

Bulls captain Coetzee gives reasons for promising start to the season

14 December 2023 - 15:32
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee is happy with their solid start to the season.
Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee is happy with their solid start to the season.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

A good preseason, blend of youth and experience and the availability of the 2023 World Cup-winning stars are some of the reasons the Bulls have started the season on a promising note. 

The Bulls have started the United Rugby Championship (URC) with five wins from seven starts to put them in third spot on the log and kicked off the Champions Cup with a win over fancied Saracens last week. 

The Pretoria team continue with their Champions Cup programme at the Stade de Gerland on Saturday, where they will be looking to make it two wins out of two against a wounded Lyon. 

Asked to reflect on their good start to the campaign, Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee said the improvements started in preseason where they focused on correcting the mistakes that cost them last season. 

Currie Cup gets a new coat of paint

Some minor details still need ironing out but the Currie Cup is set for a new window and format.
Sport
3 hours ago

“We had a three-month preseason camp where we reflected on what worked and what didn’t work for us last season,” Coetzee said from France, adding that they adopted a few things to help with intensity and culture of the team.

“We weren’t at the standard we wanted to achieve here at the Bulls, so it was time to reflect and I think we found a lot of answers in the period. 

“We also came with new formats and strategies of how and where we can be better at training and cultural wise. I think the biggest plus point for this season is the depth with the signings that we have made, and young players that are coming through the system are all picking up experience. 

Plumtree doesn’t mind Sharks losing to ‘a side that plays better on the day’

Pleased Sharks coach John Plumtree has pleaded with his players to maintain consistency as they head into another derby on the back of their ...
Sport
3 days ago

“If we combine that, as a leader you can rely on a lot of people to do the job, especially guys like Akker van der Merwe and Wilco Louw who have also played in Europe for a while. 

“The experience they bring to the team is immense, you can see it in the performances that they really want to contribute to the system.” 

Coetzee also spoke about the strength brought to the Bulls by the return of World Cup stars Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Marco van Staden and Willie le Roux. 

“The Springboks who came back from the World Cup, I must say that they have brought back a whole new experience that we can benefit from as a team and their experience is immense. 

“The combinations we are getting right, between experience, and youth and developing Springboks in our system is getting there. That will be the point of difference from last season to this one.” 

MORE:

Bulls coach White apologises to Farrell, takes aim at Loftus booers

While delighted with his team's 27-16 win over Saracens in their Champions Cup pool match on Saturday, Bulls director of rugby Jake White was less ...
Sport
4 days ago

La Rochelle have long been in the Stormers’ sights

Whether they can take the wind from their sails is another matter
Sport
18 hours ago

Continuity, 'clarity about how we want to play' are vital for Lions' success

The Lions have recognised their time spent together as one of the pillars that has helped make them competitive this season.
Sport
1 day ago

Bad day at the office, but Blitzboks believe they’re still on track

The Blitzboks are a team that are best when they have ball in hand, and that showed a week ago when they triumphed in Dubai, but disappointingly for ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal action by promoters stops new Boxing SA board from taking office Sport
  2. Promoter Matiti's victory over Kodwa in court may not save his tournament Sport
  3. Hendricks and Markram steer Proteas to rain-affected T20 win against India Cricket
  4. Desiree Ellis wins coach prize at Caf Awards, Osimhen is Player of the Year Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns cruise past Spurs to 11th straight Premiership win Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...