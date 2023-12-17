Williams went over on 54 minutes after another drive by the Sharks, who got into the lead for the first time after Bosch converted to make it 19-18.
Cheetahs stun Bok-laden Sharks in Challenge Cup
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images
It’s performances like these that have many in the rugby fraternity, especially in the Free State, believing the Cheetahs being booted out of the Pro14 was an injustice.
The Cheetahs notched up a big Challenge Cup victory when they stunned the Springbok-laden Sharks 32-29 at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
This was the Cheetahs' second European victory in as many matches as last weekend they claimed the scalp of another United Rugby Championship (URC) side, Zebre Parma, in Italy
The men from Bloemfontein are only playing in the Challenge Cup as an invited side. They were booted out of the Pro14 along with the Southern Kings in 2020 to make way for the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions as that competition became the URC.
The Cheetahs scored four tries through Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Maartens and Cohen Jasper. The Sharks scored the same number of tries via Eben Etzebeth, Francious Venter, Grant Williams and Makazole Mapimpi.
The Cheetahs were the better side by a mile in the opening half as they ran the Sharks ragged from the early stages. They also did enough in the final 40 minutes to justify the victory.
Highlights of the Cheetahs face against the Sharks in Round 2 of the 2023-24 EPCR Challenge Cup.
The men from Bloemfontein kept the Sharks under enormous pressure despite the Durban team having five Boks in the starting line-up.
Most of the action was in the Sharks’ 22 and the Cheetahs would feel that they should have scored more than their two tries in the first 40 minutes.
The Sharks poorly functioning line-outs were among their deficiencies.
After a great deal of possession in the Sharks’ half, the Cheetahs finally broke through the visitors’ solid defence for their first try by Marnus van der Merwe after 18th minutes. Ruan Pienaar’s conversion gave the Cheetahs a 7-0 lead.
The Sharks responded with their opening try four minutes later, Etzebeth going over after a strong maul drive. After missing a penalty early in the half, Curwin Bosch was successful with his kick for extras and levelled the score.
But it was the Cheetahs who continued to boss the show. They scored their second try on the half-hour through Gideon van der Merwe after a quick tap and play by Pienaar that caught the Sharks napping.
Pienaar — who, despite being almost 40, is showing no signs of slowing down — had a try overruled after Daniel Kasende was found to have his foot in touch before passing to the veteran.
Pienaar’s penalty on the stroke of halftime saw the Cheetahs lead 15-7 at the break.
The Sharks started the second half with a blaze, as Venter scored a try within a minute of restart. Bosch could not convert.
The try came from some excellent play by Sharks players including wing sensation Makazole Mapimpi.
That early try seemed to get the Durbanites going as they started to put the Cheetahs under pressure.
While Pienaar scored another penalty to take the score to 18-12 in favour of the home side, they had a tough time containing the Sharks in the second half.
Williams went over on 54 minutes after another drive by the Sharks, who got into the lead for the first time after Bosch converted to make it 19-18.
An excellent penalty from range by Bosch increased the Sharks’ lead to 22-18 as they appeared increasingly in control of the game.
However, a mistake by the Durbanites saw the Cheetahs overturn possession in the Sharks’ half and Maartens score his try off the bench as the hosts regained the lead.
It took Mapimpi just a minute to put the Sharks in the lead again as he scored his try in the 65th minute.
With the Sharks leading with five minutes to the hooter, Jasper displayed a moment of brilliance, weaving through opponents to cross the line. Pienaar converted to put the hosts in the lead, and they held on for a huge win.
The inconsistent Sharks have been disappointing this season under new coach John Plumtree. They have had just two wins from nine games in the URC and Challenge Cup, with seven defeats.
Scorers
Cheetahs (15) 32 — Tries: Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Maartens, Cohen Jasper. Conversion: Ruan Pienaar (3). Penalties: Pienaar (2).
Sharks (7) 29 — Tries: Eben Etzebeth, Francious Venter, Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi. Conversion: Curwin Bosch (3). Penalty: Bosch.
