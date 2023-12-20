The Champions Cup may be the premier club rugby competition in Europe, but South African fans are yet to warm to it, let alone its little brother the Challenge Cup.
Local attendances have been poor and much thought will need to go into attracting South Africans to match venues.
Fans' lives are made easy because every kick and try can be watched on TV, but that problem isn't unique to EPCR matches.
Stadiums are rarely filled for derby matches and though those attendances are better than those involving top teams from Europe playing here, there is still a downward trajectory.
It should be of concern for the organisers of the Champions Cup, in particular, that South African fans have chosen to spend their money elsewhere.
SA Rugby, the EPCR and competition sponsors Investec will have to up the ante in embedding the competition more firmly in the consciousness of local rugby fans.
SA yet to warm to EPCR, with only 2,500 fans at Ellis Park for Lions clash
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
Attendances in South Africa's maiden season in EPCR competitions were perhaps predictably modest, but the expectation was it would improve in the second year as the competition roots itself in this market.
However, attendances have been shockingly low. Last weekend's clash in Cape Town produced perhaps the most cause for alarm. The Stormers, whose home support has been a trusty ally, ran out in front of just 11,000 spectators when they clashed with La Rochelle at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
It was their first match at that stadium since the World Cup, which was also an opportunity for fans to see their heroes who had been rested after their exertions in France.
In La Rochelle they could not have asked for more redoubtable opposition. The back-to-back champions set sail south with all their big guns on board. It made no difference at the turnstiles.
A sunny mid-December Saturday in Cape Town should bring a carnival atmosphere of its own, but it was not to be.
If the supporters in Cape Town stayed away for a clash against last season's top team in Europe, what chance did the Lions have of drawing large numbers for their Challenge Cup match against struggling Newcastle Falcons at increasingly unloved Ellis Park?
A crowd of 2,500 braved the journey to Doornfontein, though the rain probably dissuaded a few dozen.
Poor attendances at Ellis Park have been problematic for a while. Avoiding potholes and crime to and from the venue offers more adventure than most hardened Joburgers care to sign up for.
The viability of Ellis Park as long-term home for the Lions will have to be driven higher up the agenda than it is.
The Bulls also drew a modest crowd when they hosted the highly decorated Saracens at Loftus a week earlier.
Cheetahs stun Bok-laden Sharks in Challenge Cup
Even Sunday's derby between the Cheetahs and the Sharks played itself out in front of just 7,000 spectators in Bloemfontein.
It is easy to argue South African fans are suffering fatigue after a long year in which their team went the distance in the Rugby World Cup.
A contracting economy no doubt also plays a part in the large absentee numbers.
The EPCR insists it is in discussions with SA Rugby and the five franchises who compete in its competitions.
Some best practice ideas had been shared around the different teams in their competitions, but a one size fits all approach is unlikely to make a significant difference.
In the meantime, South Africa teams will be under pressure to keep the competition front of mind and the only way to do that is by winning.
