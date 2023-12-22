Rugby

Stormers aim to build momentum against formidable Bulls

22 December 2023 - 16:20 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Stormers lock Ben-Jason Dixon is tackled by Munster's Jeremy Loughman during the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland.
Stormers lock Ben-Jason Dixon is tackled by Munster's Jeremy Loughman during the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland.
Image: David Fitzgerald/Gallo Images

Feeding off the positive vibes at the Stormers, hardman Ben-Jason Dixon is excited for another blockbuster North-South derby.

The Stormers are riding high after a thrilling victory against La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup at the Cape Town Stadium last week and will lock horns with the Bulls in Cape Town on Saturday (7pm) in the United Rugby Championship.

Manie Libbok’s last-gasp conversion to beat the defending champions in the Mother City brought their supporters to their feet and Dixon feels a renewed energy flowing through the camp.

“It’s been a huge momentum shift for us getting that win over La Rochelle because we’ve been on the end of a few tough losses,” Dixon said as quoted by the Stormers website.

“We needed that boost of victory and it also means a lot for the fans.

“When Manie lined up that kick, I could barely look and had to pray. I don’t know how 10s do it. But it’s great having a guy like that on our team.”

Let’s give thanks to those who make SA special, despite our politicians

Alongside big magic, like winning the Rugby World Cup, there are the little bits of magic that stand out amid the general muck
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Saturday’s clash will be the seventh URC meeting between the Stormers and the Bulls and Dixon can’t wait to get stuck in.

The 25-year-old has proven himself to be a relentless machine on defence at blindside flanker or in the second row and is pumped up to be a part of a classic physical battle against a formidable Bulls.

“Growing up watching with my dad, I remember a DHL Stormers-Vodacom Bulls game where they wore pink kit and Tiaan Liebenberg was playing for us and I’m sure Brok Harris and Deon Fourie as well, and it inspires you as a kid,” Dixon said.

“The rivalry goes deep and both teams are proud to have the history they have and the quality players they’ve had over the years. It’s awesome to be a part of.

“I love to say I love to tackle and I am looking forward to the physical battle. The rest of the team are also looking forward to it, especially a good defensive performance.”

TEAMS

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Sti Sithole 

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Keke Morabe, 22 Stefan Ungerer, 23 Clayton Blommetjies.

Bulls: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 David Kriel, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw (captain), 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Janko Swanepoel, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp 

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Deon Slabbert, 20 Mpilo Gumede, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Sebastian de Klerk.

MORE:

Bulls possess the form but Stormers historically hold the aces

The Bulls this week travel to Cape Town hoping the trip will be another significant step in their progression.
Sport
1 day ago

SA yet to warm to EPCR, with only 2,500 fans at Ellis Park for Lions clash

The Champions Cup may be the premier club rugby competition in Europe, but South African fans are yet to warm to it, let alone its little brother the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dreaming of a wit kant Christmas

The festive season is a time for sharing and caring, but guess who is not coming around for dinner this Christmas.
Sport
17 hours ago

Bulls shift focus to Stormers after Champions Cup disappointment

Bulls coach Jake White, who was left with mixed emotions after his side's one-point loss to Lyon in the Champions Cup, wants his players to learn and ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Saile reveals best position and why he hasn’t scored for Chiefs like he did in ... Soccer
  2. Arshdeep ties Proteas in a knot as India claim ODI series in Paarl Cricket
  3. 32-team Club World Cup set for 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024: Fifa Soccer
  4. SuperSport's Grant Margeman on how to stop resurgent Pirates Soccer
  5. What does the European Super League verdict mean for football? Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...