Saturday’s clash will be the seventh URC meeting between the Stormers and the Bulls and Dixon can’t wait to get stuck in.
The 25-year-old has proven himself to be a relentless machine on defence at blindside flanker or in the second row and is pumped up to be a part of a classic physical battle against a formidable Bulls.
“Growing up watching with my dad, I remember a DHL Stormers-Vodacom Bulls game where they wore pink kit and Tiaan Liebenberg was playing for us and I’m sure Brok Harris and Deon Fourie as well, and it inspires you as a kid,” Dixon said.
“The rivalry goes deep and both teams are proud to have the history they have and the quality players they’ve had over the years. It’s awesome to be a part of.
“I love to say I love to tackle and I am looking forward to the physical battle. The rest of the team are also looking forward to it, especially a good defensive performance.”
TEAMS
Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Sti Sithole
Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Keke Morabe, 22 Stefan Ungerer, 23 Clayton Blommetjies.
Bulls: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 David Kriel, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw (captain), 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Janko Swanepoel, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp
Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Deon Slabbert, 20 Mpilo Gumede, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Sebastian de Klerk.
Stormers aim to build momentum against formidable Bulls
Image: David Fitzgerald/Gallo Images
Feeding off the positive vibes at the Stormers, hardman Ben-Jason Dixon is excited for another blockbuster North-South derby.
The Stormers are riding high after a thrilling victory against La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup at the Cape Town Stadium last week and will lock horns with the Bulls in Cape Town on Saturday (7pm) in the United Rugby Championship.
Manie Libbok’s last-gasp conversion to beat the defending champions in the Mother City brought their supporters to their feet and Dixon feels a renewed energy flowing through the camp.
“It’s been a huge momentum shift for us getting that win over La Rochelle because we’ve been on the end of a few tough losses,” Dixon said as quoted by the Stormers website.
“We needed that boost of victory and it also means a lot for the fans.
“When Manie lined up that kick, I could barely look and had to pray. I don’t know how 10s do it. But it’s great having a guy like that on our team.”
