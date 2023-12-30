Stormers survive scare to edge past Sharks in Cape Town

The Stormers survived a huge scare to narrowly beat the Sharks 16-15 during their Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

Adre Smith scored the Stormers' only try in Cape Town, with 11 points from the boot of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok proving decisive.

The Sharks scored two tries but they remain one place off the bottom of the table while the Stormers join the Bulls on 26 points as South Africa's top team in the URC.

The visitors were dealt a blow before kick-off when veteran South Africa second-row forward Eben Etzebeth was forced to withdraw with an upset stomach.

The deadlock was broken after 15 minutes with Stormers skipper Deon Fourie making good ground.