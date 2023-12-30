Rugby

Stormers survive scare to edge past Sharks in Cape Town

30 December 2023 - 22:05 By SPORTS REPORTER
Manie Libbok of the Stormers pass the ball during their United Rugby Championship (URC) game against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Stormers survived a huge scare to narrowly beat the Sharks 16-15 during their Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. 

Adre Smith scored the Stormers' only try in Cape Town, with 11 points from the boot of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok proving decisive. 

The Sharks scored two tries but they remain one place off the bottom of the table while the Stormers join the Bulls on 26 points as South Africa's top team in the URC. 

The visitors were dealt a blow before kick-off when veteran South Africa second-row forward Eben Etzebeth was forced to withdraw with an upset stomach. 

The deadlock was broken after 15 minutes with Stormers skipper Deon Fourie making good ground. 

Ben-Jason Dixon provided a brilliant offload for Smith to charge through for a try which Libbok converted. 

The Stormers, who lost centre Ruhan Nel to a knee injury, turned down a couple of kickable penalties but the Sharks defence held firm close to their line. 

Libbok added a penalty when the Stormers disrupted a Sharks scrum as the hosts threatened to turn the screw. 

But the visitors hit back in style to cut the deficit to 10-5 as Curwin Bosch found the freedom to fire a long pass into midfield. 

Full-back Aphelele Fassi entered the line at pace and sent Werner Kok racing clear. 

Libbok kicked a penalty five minutes after the restart but Bosch responded in kind to cut the gap to five points again. 

The Sharks took the lead for the first time as the contest inched towards the hour mark. 

Corne Rahl, who was called up to replace Etzebeth, used his power to cross and Bosch added the extras as the Stormers went down to 14 with Ali Vermaak sent to the sin bin. 

But the Sharks were penalised from the kick-off and Libbok landed a third penalty. 

Replacement Andre-Hugo Venter had a try disallowed but the Stormers held on to move up to sixth in the table. 

