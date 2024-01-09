Rugby

Simelane can again be centre of attention

Former Lions' hot stepper follows in footsteps of Hacjivah Dayimani to the Cape

09 January 2024 - 12:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Wandisile Simelane's career hit a cul-de-sac at the Bulls. He will join the Stormers in an exchange agreement.
Image: Christiaan Kotze (Gallo Images)

Wandisile Simelane will hope his move to the Cape holds the restorative powers to his career as it did for that of former teammate Hacjivah Dayimani.

Simelani, a precocious talent at the Lions, could not sidestep his way out of a cul de sac at Loftus Versfeld, but he now has the opportunity to reinvigorate his career in an environment that may well suit him.

Simelane follows in the footsteps of Dayimani, another hot stepper who has found Cape Town Stadium a welcoming stage.

Simelane, a former Junior Springbok makes the move to Cape Town in a trade with Cornel Smit, who joins the Bulls.

Injuries have narrowed Stormers coach John Dobson's options in midfield and though Simelane is not exactly in the Ruhan Nel mould, he does bring a particular set of skills.

Wandisile is an incredibly talented player who is looking for a new start and we are happy to give him the opportunity to grow here where he will be competing with some top players already in our system,” Dobson told the team's website.

We pride ourselves on helping players get their careers on the right trajectory in our environment and we all know the huge potential he has, so hopefully we can help him realise that here.”

Dobson expects Simelane to hit the ground running when he joins the squad next week.

Dobson thanked Smit for his service to the team he grew up supporting and wished him well for the future. “Cornel is a product of our system and a talented player who has added immense value both on and off the field here.

He has been competing for places with some top midfielders, which has meant that he has not got the game time he would have liked or that he deserves, given his talent and dedication.

Unfortunately we couldn’t make him any guarantees, but he is a top man who will strengthen any squad and he leaves with our best wishes,” he said.

Nel was injured in the Stormers' win over the Sharks on New Year's Eve and is expected to be a long-term casualty.

