Rugby

Hot-streak Lions back their depth

Sweeping changes give coaches the opportunity to run the rule over wider talent

12 January 2024 - 10:06
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
The Lions' Darrien Landsberg will likely be the only starter from last week's win over the Sharks to crack the nod in the team to play Montpellier on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports (Gallo Images)

The Lions may have a squad barely recognisable from the one that beat the Sharks last week, but assistant coach Barend Pieterse is in no doubt about the personnel they will deploy against Montpellier on Saturday night.

The Lions dramatically downed the Sharks in a come-from-behind win in the United Rugby Championship in Durban last weekend, but will have only one survivor in their starting line-up for this weekend's clash in the south of France.

Pieterse has no qualms about the squad they have assembled. Besides, giving their go-to players the opportunity to put their feet up gives the coaches the opportunity to build capacity and run the rule over others.

“We are very comfortable with what we have,” said Pieterse.

“Most of the squad that played against Perpignan has been included. They did the job 100% that day,” Pieterse said about the 28-12 away win last month.

“If there was any doubt about their ability they allayed those then. We have no doubt about the players we have at our disposal.

Returning players

“The nice thing also is there are a few players returning from injury like Kade Wolhuter. There are a few guys we are excited to see playing again.”

Pieterse was coy about whether Wolhuter, who has been plagued by injury, will make his debut this weekend.

“We want to see the conditions. Hopefully he gets a chance. He's been training well. He really looks sharp now. The more game time he gets the sharper he is going to get.

“He came here directly after school for a year or so. He knows things here and I think he's excited to play again,” he said about the much talked about flyhalf.

Wolhuter will likely start from the bench with Jordan Hendrikse in all probability starting in the No 10 jersey. The Lions also have Gianni Lombard, but he may provide cover at fullback.

Though Pieterse said the team generally had a clean bill of health, flank Ruan Venter, who is not in the travelling squad, has a shoulder niggle.

“We can't take any injured players on tour in a short week like this. We are in a good space.”

The Lions will hope to continue their five-match winning streak. They have won six of their last seven games and before that came desperately close to beating Edinburgh, Benetton and the Stormers in the URC.

Lions imbued with confidence

Though lock Darrien Landsberg is the only starter from last week to have cracked the nod for the trip, the win in Durban would have imbued the Lions with much confidence.

“We will stick to what worked for us the last few games,” said Pieterse.

“The guys are making good decisions in terms of where we want to play and where we don't want to play on the field.

“It won't necessarily be wet on Saturday but it will be cold. It is about territory. We do want to put them under pressure when we have a chance though.”

In that regard Hendrikse's cannon boot will stand them in good stead, while Wolhuter is also a prodigious punter of the ball.

READ MORE:

