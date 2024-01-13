Bulls enhance Champions Cup knockout hopes with win over Bristol
No Springbok players, no problem for the Bulls.
They significantly enhanced their Champions Cup play-offs chances with a dominant 31-17 win over Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Saturday that came with a vital away bonus point.
The Bulls secured this win through tries from Sergeal Petersen, Khutha Mchunu, Elrigh Louw and Jan-Hendrik Wessels but coach Jake White will be unhappy with discipline after Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw spent some time in the sin bin.
The two teams went into this match on similar records with the Bulls having started the campaign with a win over Saracens and narrow defeat to Lyon while Bristol beat Lyon and lost to Bordeaux-Begles.
Bulls did not have too many problems despite having played this match without Springboks Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie who stayed at home to be available for their final pool game against Bordeaux Begles on Saturday at Loftus.
White explained during the week that he decided to give Boks players their mandatory time off together so that they are available for the late stages of this tournament and United Rugby Championship (URC).
Johan Goosen put the Bulls ahead after six minutes form the kicking tee and the spotlight fell on him again a few minutes later when French referee Mathieu Raynal send him to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on.
Despite being a man down, the Bulls scored the first try through Petersen who worked his magic past the Bristol defence and David Kriel stoop up to convert in the absence of yellow carded Goosen after 16 minutes.
Bristol responded swiftly with their first try after 20 minutes that was scored by Kieran Marmion after he received an offload from James Williams and AJ MacGinty did the rest with the conversion.
Shortly after Marmion’s try, Bulls went back to full compliment of players as with the return of Goosen from the sin bin and with him on the field the visitors went to the break with a slender 10-7 lead.
The hosts suffered a blow shortly after the restart when Raynal was forced to flash his yellow card for the second time and the offender this time around was Max Lahiff who was punished for an infringement under pressure at the scrum.
Shortly before the hour mark, the Bulls increased their lead to ten points when replacement prop Khutha Mchunu crossed over to register for his first try for the Bulls in any competition.
The Bulls got the game by the scruff of the neck after with two tries in quick succession from Louw and Wessels as they began to dominate their hosts and took their lead to 24 points with 14 minutes remaining.
The Bulls were forced to play the remaining eight minutes with a man down after Louw received their second yellow card and Bristol took advantage of their numerical advantage to score two late tries from Gabriel Ibitoye and Magnus Bradbury.
But it was not enough as the Bulls made a strong statement without their Springbok contingent.
Scorers
Bristol Bears (7) 17
Bulls (10) 31
Bristol Bears: Tries: Kieran Marmion, Gabriel Ibitoye, Magnus Bradbury; Conversions: AJ MacGinty (1); Penalties:
Bulls: Tries: Sergeal Petersen, Khutha Mchunu, Elrigh Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels; Conversions: David Kriel (1), Johan Goosen (3); Penalties: Johan Goosen (1)