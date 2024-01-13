Bulls enhance Champions Cup knockout hopes with win over Bristol

No Springbok players, no problem for the Bulls.

They significantly enhanced their Champions Cup play-offs chances with a dominant 31-17 win over Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Saturday that came with a vital away bonus point.

The Bulls secured this win through tries from Sergeal Petersen, Khutha Mchunu, Elrigh Louw and Jan-Hendrik Wessels but coach Jake White will be unhappy with discipline after Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw spent some time in the sin bin.

The two teams went into this match on similar records with the Bulls having started the campaign with a win over Saracens and narrow defeat to Lyon while Bristol beat Lyon and lost to Bordeaux-Begles.

Bulls did not have too many problems despite having played this match without Springboks Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie who stayed at home to be available for their final pool game against Bordeaux Begles on Saturday at Loftus.