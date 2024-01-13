Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town

The Stormers had to show resolve and doggedness to beat down the challenge of the combative Sale Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The home team dominated most of the match but their soft moments in defence helped keep the spirited visitors in the contest.

And while they had to show bite to counter Sale's bark, it was the Stormers' dexterity that helped set them apart in their 31-24 Champions Cup win.

The bonus point win keeps them in the hunt in their pool but they will need to beat Stade Francais in Paris next weekend to continue the fight.

Despite having the upper hand, especially in their monopoly of possession, the Stormers were susceptible to some soft moments and Sale Sharks were as sharp of tooth as they were of tongue to make an impact.