Cheetahs suffer first Challenge Cup defeat in Amsterdam
A performance riddled with errors saw the Cheetahs suffer their first defeat in the Challenge Cup, going down 33-20 to Pau at NRCA Stadium in Netherlands.
The Cheetahs were the hosts as they will be using the Amsterdam venue as their home ground for the competition.
After taking the lead early in the match, Pau didn’t surrender it, leading 17-12 at the break.
The match produced six tries as each side scored three. Jack Maddocks, Emilien Gailleton and Dan Robinson scored for the French outfit.
Munier Hartzenberg, Jeandre Rudolph and Louis van der Westhuizen got the tries for the hosts.
Young flyhalf Axel Desperes, who was named the Player of the Match, made the big difference for Pau with his boot. He kicked 18 points.
The Cheetahs were looking to maintain their excellent start to the tournament after big victories against Zebre Parma and the Sharks in the first two rounds.
But it wasn’t to be against Pau, who had managed one win from their previous two outings.
The French side exerted massive pressure on the Cheetahs in the early stages of the game and the South Africans appeared to have challenges in dealing with that.
They conceded penalties and missed quite a few tackles which helped Pau to two tries inside the opening 15 minutes.
The opening try came after 11 minutes of play when Maddocks went over after a grubber that was played by teammates at the back of scrum in the Cheetahs 22.
Pau scored their second try three minutes later as Gailleton was set up by his centre partner Nathan Decron.
After missing a penalty earlier in the game, Desperes was able to add the extras after the two tries.
The Cheetahs continued to fight and managed to get some points on the board on the half-hour mark through Hartzenberg.
The try came from a combination of Ruan Pienaar’s quick tap and play as he found Cohen Jasper on his right and the winger unleashed Hartzenberg.
However, Pienaar missed his conversion kick as the score remained at 14-5.
Desperes’s successful penalty kick for poles, five minutes before the break, increased the lead to 17-5 in favour of the French side.
The Cheetahs continued to take the game to their opponents with an aim to reduce the deficit before the halftime break and the pressure they put on Pau resulted in forward Romain Ruffenach being sent to the naughty chair for a cynical knock-down.
The men from Bloemfontein quickly scored a try after that as Rudolph finished another excellent play from Pienaar.
However, it was the French who enjoyed a good start to the second half as Desperes scored his second penalty of the day to take the score to 20-5.
Pau’s discipline issues continued to hamper them as they had another player Aminiasi Tuimaba yellow carded for a high tackle on Cheetahs’ fullback Tapiwa Mafura.
The Cheetahs responded with a try from Van der Westhuizen after a good maul by the hosts on 58 minutes. Unfortunately, Pienaar, who appeared to have a difficult day from a kicking perspective, missed the conversions.
A few errors kept working against the Cheetahs’ mission to get back into the game as Desperes scored another penalty for Pau six minutes later.
As Tuimaba got back on the field for Pau, the Cheetahs had Rynier Bernardo sent to the naughty chair after he was caught offside.
Desperes scored another penalty as Pau looked set for victory. The Europeans used their numerical advantage better than the Cheetahs as they scored their third try through scrumhalf Dan Robinson.
The scrumhalf beat a few defenders on his way to confirm the victory for his side with five minutes left to play.
SCORERS
Cheetahs (12) 20 Tries: Munier Hartzenberg, Jeandre Rudolph, Louis van der Westhuizen Conversion: Ruan Pienaar Penalty: Pienaar
Pau (17) 33 Tries: Jack Maddocks, Emilien Gailleton, Dan Robinson Conversions: Axel Desperes (3) Penalties: Desperes (4)
