“Credit to Sale for the way they fought. They played to a plan. They got the contestables and we got trapped in that a bit. Credit to them especially with so many players out. We didn't get going.”
Dobson lamented his team's inability to take the game out of Sale's reach and it made for a unnecessarily tense climax.
“Another three scores and this game was over. I never thought we were in danger of losing it. The scrum was a positive and we scored some nice tries. We got sucked into a dogfight and that was frustrating.”
Captain Deon Fourie believes his team didn't always stick to the script and that their maul didn't pack enough punch. “We need to consolidate some times as well.
“We need to work on our maul, it is one of our strong points, it didn't come off today. Credit to Sale who managed to stop us in that department.”
Stormers a step closer to Champions Cup next round
They got drawn into a dogfight but emerged tails waging
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)
Stormers coach John Dobson was delighted to take the five log points his team earned from their 31-24 Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.
He was less pleased, however, by the fact that his team allowed the side from Manchester to register a losing bonus point in the hard-fought and at times tetchy contest.
The win keeps the Stormers in the hunt to qualify from their tightly contested pool but the losing bonus point also keeps Sale in the picture. The Stormers will have to beat Stade Francais in Paris next week to secure them a spot in the round of 16.
Though the Stormers got the win and the bonus point against Sale, their game management and composure were put to the test by a team hell-bent on drawing their opponents from their comfort zone.
Intestinal fortitude
Sale came into the game with injuries and several players reported upset stomachs but they dug deep and turned the game into an arm wrestle.
“It was a frustrating game,” admitted Stormers coach John Dobson. “A game I thought we should have put away a lot earlier.
Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town
Dayimani shines again
There were a few star performers for the hosts though and no-one shone brighter than man of the match Hacjivah Dayimani. His work rate was exemplary and he caused havoc down the blindside, especially when he was able to link up with outside backs.
“It was tough. They analysed us, it was a dogfight, they came guns blazing for us. It was like a cup final,” said Dayimani.
Venter ripe for the picking for Boks
The Stormers have some work to do in Paris next weekend.
“We would have preferred five, nought,” said Dobson about the log points.
“That was our goal. We would have liked that last kick of Manie [Libbok] to have gone over. But to get five points here in the Champions Cup here, great. We're alive, more than alive.”
A win next week will secure them safe passage but they will want to finish as high as possible for a more favourable draw in the last 16.
