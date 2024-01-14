Rugby

Young Lions fight hard but fall short against Montpellier

Sharks go top of their pool after beating Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup

14 January 2024 - 14:50
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks tackles Pedro Bettencourt of Oyonnax Rugby during the EPCR Challenge Cup match at Kings Park on Saturday.
Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks tackles Pedro Bettencourt of Oyonnax Rugby during the EPCR Challenge Cup match at Kings Park on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports (Gallo Images)

Paul Willemse's try eight minutes from time helped secure Montpellier a 13-3 win over the Lions in the Challenge Cup clash in the south of France on Saturday evening.

Neither team was able to assert dominance over the other but Montpellier, despite a poor kicking display from flyhalf Paolo Garbisi, scored two tries to help separate them from the visitors.

Garbisi missed two first-half penalties before Lions' flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse put his team ahead at the break. The first half was a scrappy affair with neither side playing with continuity or cohesion.

Montpellier centre Geoffrey Doumayrou however got the first try of the match three minutes into the second half but Garbisi again missed from the tee.

He did however register his first points with a 49th minute penalty.

Willemse makes a difference

Willemse, who came on as a substitute scored Montpellier's second eight minutes from time, which went a long way to putting the game beyond the Lions' reach.

The win continued Montpellier's unbeaten run, while it condemned the Lions to their first defeat in the competition.

Both teams have however qualified for the Round of 16. Next week the Lions face the Ospreys, while Montpellier will travel to Benetton for a match that will determine who will top Pool 2.

Earlier on Saturday, Ox Nché delivered a man of the match performance as the Sharks earned a precious 38-7 win over Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup.

Nché, a familiar bundle of energy, dotted down twice to help get the Sharks on the front foot.

Brace for Ox

Bok colleague Makazole Mapimpi added another before the break as the Sharks firmed their grip on the game.

By the 48th minute their bonus point was confirmed when centre Lukhanyo Am touched down with Lappies Labuschagne and Mapimpi again adding to the French team's misery.

Prop Thibault Berthaud scored the visitor's only try, Justin Bouraux adding the conversion. The win took the Sharks to the top of their pool but the Cheetahs have a game in hand. Oyonnax remain bottom of Pool 1.

MORE:

Lions sink claws in their Ellis Park den

“We are here to stay. We have no intention of abandoning Doornfontein and its people,” insisted Lions Rugby Company majority shareholder and chairman ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Bulls enhance Champions Cup knockout hopes with win over Bristol

No Springbok players, no problem for the Bulls.
Sport
21 hours ago

Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town

The Stormers had to show resolve and doggedness to beat down the challenge of the combative Sale Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb Soccer
  2. Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town Rugby
  3. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena picks teams and players to watch at Afcon Soccer
  4. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  5. CSA relieves Teeger of SA under-19 captaincy, citing security concerns Cricket

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...