Earlier on Saturday, Ox Nché delivered a man of the match performance as the Sharks earned a precious 38-7 win over Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup.
Nché, a familiar bundle of energy, dotted down twice to help get the Sharks on the front foot.
Brace for Ox
Bok colleague Makazole Mapimpi added another before the break as the Sharks firmed their grip on the game.
By the 48th minute their bonus point was confirmed when centre Lukhanyo Am touched down with Lappies Labuschagne and Mapimpi again adding to the French team's misery.
Prop Thibault Berthaud scored the visitor's only try, Justin Bouraux adding the conversion. The win took the Sharks to the top of their pool but the Cheetahs have a game in hand. Oyonnax remain bottom of Pool 1.
Young Lions fight hard but fall short against Montpellier
Image: Steve Haag Sports (Gallo Images)
Paul Willemse's try eight minutes from time helped secure Montpellier a 13-3 win over the Lions in the Challenge Cup clash in the south of France on Saturday evening.
Neither team was able to assert dominance over the other but Montpellier, despite a poor kicking display from flyhalf Paolo Garbisi, scored two tries to help separate them from the visitors.
Garbisi missed two first-half penalties before Lions' flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse put his team ahead at the break. The first half was a scrappy affair with neither side playing with continuity or cohesion.
Montpellier centre Geoffrey Doumayrou however got the first try of the match three minutes into the second half but Garbisi again missed from the tee.
He did however register his first points with a 49th minute penalty.
Willemse makes a difference
Willemse, who came on as a substitute scored Montpellier's second eight minutes from time, which went a long way to putting the game beyond the Lions' reach.
The win continued Montpellier's unbeaten run, while it condemned the Lions to their first defeat in the competition.
Both teams have however qualified for the Round of 16. Next week the Lions face the Ospreys, while Montpellier will travel to Benetton for a match that will determine who will top Pool 2.
