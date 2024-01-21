Rugby

Ill-disciplined Lions fall to Ospreys’ late blitz in Challenge Cup

21 January 2024 - 17:53
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lions' forward PJ Botha on the charge during the Challenge Cup match against the Ospreys at Ellis Park on January 21, 2024.
Lions' forward PJ Botha on the charge during the Challenge Cup match against the Ospreys at Ellis Park on January 21, 2024.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Ospreys staged an impressive late comeback to stun an ill-disciplined Lions team in a Challenge Cup clash at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Welsh side scored three tries in the last eight minutes to claim a 38-28 away victory.

Before that, the Lions looked set to end their Challenge Cup pool stages with a comfortable win as they led 28-17 before the blitz by Ospreys.

The Ospreys’ tries were scored by Owen Watkins and George North in the first half, while Keelan Giles, Cameron Jones and Morgan Morse were the trio that scored in the final eight minutes.

The Lions’ four tries came from Marius Louw, who scored a brace, JC Pretorius and Morne van den Berg.

The two sides came into the clash having already booked their places in the round of 16, but the match still held significance for seeding purposes and home ground advantage in the next round.

The Lions, who finished fourth in their pool, will now have to travel for their round of 16 match.

The South Africans went into the halftime break leading 18-14 and were able to continue where they left off at the start of the second half.

But poor discipline proved to be a challenge for the home side as they consistently had to play with at least one man down.

The Lions had three of their stars, PJ Botha, Louw and replacement Hanru Sirgel sent to the naughty chair during the game. 

SCORERS 

Lions (18) 28 Tries: Marius Louw (2), JC Pretorius, Morne Van der Berg
Conversions: Sanele Nohamba Penalties: Nohamba (2) 

Ospreys (14) 38 Tries: Owen Watkin, George North, Keelan Giles, Cameron Jones and Morgan Morse Conversions: Daniel Edwards (2), Jack Walsh (3)
Penalty: Edwards

MORE:

Bulls coach Jake White confident supporters will buy into the Champions Cup

Bulls coach Jake White says rugby supporters will eventually fully understand and warm up to the Champions Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Libbok the toast of the Stormers as he approaches 50 appearances for the franchise

When Manie Libbok arrived in Cape Town in 2021 it was effectively his entry into the Last Chance Saloon on the domestic rugby scene.
Sport
1 day ago

Schmidt’s Aussie appointment is a promoter’s dream

Joe Schmidt opened his account as the new Wallabies coach by saying he is not in the business of selling dreams, but his appointment as Eddie Jones’s ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Franchise bosses fret over player availability

Sharks, Lions majority shareholders lament the limited time their players have for local team duties.
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Should Bafana Bafana be stopped from participating in tournaments? Soccer
  2. Van Zyl and Leeto big winners at Hollywood Athletics Club awards Sport
  3. Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup Soccer
  4. SA's Du Plessis outpoints Strickland to take UFC middleweight title Sport
  5. McIlroy completes comeback to win Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time Sport

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted