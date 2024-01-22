Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell, who has been standing in for coach John Plumtree over the past two weeks, applauded players for the hard work they put in to get the team over the line again.
“I’m very happy about the result, to get a five-pointer away from home and our first back-to-back wins and also first away win this season,” Powell said.
“On the field, I think we had the toughest first 30 minutes and it felt like our game didn’t go our way. But credit to the boys for the composure after a tough 30 minutes to turn it around and score twice in the last 10 minutes of the first half to give us a good momentum and foundation to build on for the second half.”
The Sharks gave a good all-round performance, scoring five tries while protecting their tryline well as the hosts failed to cross it.
“We scored good tries and had good moments in the game where the forwards stood up and gave the backs good ball to play from,” Powell said. “That gave us gain lines and good momentum in the mauls as well.
“There was a good defensive performance, having not conceded any tries in an away game.
“I’m proud of the boys. They fought for the home round of 16 and home quarterfinals.”
The Sharks will go on a three-week break before they return to action by hosting the Stormers in the URC on February 17.
Sharks hope back-to-back wins mark end of struggles this season
Image: Gareth Everett/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images
The Sharks will hope the recent positive run of results is a sign their struggles this season are finally coming to an end.
The Durban-based franchise achieved back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they defeated the Dragons 29-9 in a crucial Challenge Cup match at Rodney Parade in Wales on Sunday.
Before the victory, the Sharks had returned to winning ways by beating Oyonnax 38-7 in the tournament at home.
The victory in Wales saw the Sharks finish at the summit of their pool and secured a home berth for the round of 16, where they will host Zebre Parma of Italy in April.
The recent success in the Challenge Cup will come as a relief to Sharks supporters, who have watched their team struggle in the United Rugby Championship (URC). In the URC, the Sharks have won one match and lost eight to sit at the bottom of the log table.
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell, who has been standing in for coach John Plumtree over the past two weeks, applauded players for the hard work they put in to get the team over the line again.
“I’m very happy about the result, to get a five-pointer away from home and our first back-to-back wins and also first away win this season,” Powell said.
“On the field, I think we had the toughest first 30 minutes and it felt like our game didn’t go our way. But credit to the boys for the composure after a tough 30 minutes to turn it around and score twice in the last 10 minutes of the first half to give us a good momentum and foundation to build on for the second half.”
The Sharks gave a good all-round performance, scoring five tries while protecting their tryline well as the hosts failed to cross it.
“We scored good tries and had good moments in the game where the forwards stood up and gave the backs good ball to play from,” Powell said. “That gave us gain lines and good momentum in the mauls as well.
“There was a good defensive performance, having not conceded any tries in an away game.
“I’m proud of the boys. They fought for the home round of 16 and home quarterfinals.”
The Sharks will go on a three-week break before they return to action by hosting the Stormers in the URC on February 17.
READ MORE:
Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs Challenge Cup opponents confirmed
Stormers grind out win over Stade Français to qualify for Champions Cup knockout stages
Schmidt’s Aussie appointment is a promoter’s dream
Libbok the toast of the Stormers as he approaches 50 appearances for the franchise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos