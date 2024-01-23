Leopard crawling Lions ready to leap frog

The Lions can catapult themselves to the top of the SA Shield in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a resounding win over the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday. And while he is careful not to talk up that prospect, captain Marius Louw has put it on the back burner.

The Lions, almost imperceptibly, have leopard crawled their way to the back of a points table logjam.

They are 11th but could shoot into fourth if they record a bonus point win at Loftus.

Eight teams are separated by just five points but the Lions won't just play themselves into the top four, but to the top of the local Shield.

“Over the past few years the Lions have struggled to win over SA teams,” acknowledged Louw.

“I think we got that monkey off our back. Now it is about sticking to the process. Getting a good performance before going on a little break.