Rugby

Springboks to host emerging Portugal in Bloemfontein in July

26 January 2024 - 13:01
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is delighted to take the Springboks to Bloemfontein for a Test match against Portugal.
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is delighted to take the Springboks to Bloemfontein for a Test match against Portugal.
Image: BackPagePix

The Springboks will play their first ever Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein as part of their inbound series in July. 

The back-to-back world champions will play at home for the first time since they claimed the Rugby World Cup (RWC) against Ireland in Pretoria on July 6 followed by the second Test in Durban a week later. 

The last time they played in Bloemfontein, in 2022, they fielded an understrength team and Wales took advantage by recording their first ever win over the Boks on South African soil. 

The Boks, who will have to start a rebuilding phase in preparation for the next RWC, will likely again deploy an experimental side to take on Portugal, who captured the imagination of the rugby world at last year's RWC. 

They beat higher ranked Fiji and drew with Georgia in the pool stages of the tournament and delivered creditable performances against Wales and Australia, but it was their fearless, attacking brand of rugby that captured hearts and minds in France. 

MARK KEOHANE | France, sans Dupont and Ireland, sans Sexton look to bounce back

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says they have moved on from their World Cup trauma
Sport
16 hours ago

Portugal are expected to provide feisty opposition before the Springboks try to win the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019. 

“We are delighted we will be returning to Bloemfontein for this historic match, and we are determined to continue to make our passionate supporters proud,” said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. 

“With the venue confirmed we can go full steam ahead with our planning for the home Tests from an operational perspective. 

“There’s no doubt it has added to the excitement for the season ahead, especially after capping off the 2023 season by defending the Rugby World Cup title.” 

The Springboks will be away for two Tests in Australia in August and will also play Los Pumas in Argentina. 

Bulls captain Coetzee expecting bruising battle with the Lions

After they booked a place in the Champions Cup last 16 against Lyon in April, the Bulls have turned their attention to the United Rugby Championship, ...
Sport
2 days ago

They then return home for Tests against the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town. 

They close their domestic programme with a Test against Argentina in Mbombela. 

Springboks’ home Tests: 

July 6: SA v Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) 

July 13: SA v Ireland (Kings Park, Durban) 

July 20 : SA v Portugal (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein) 

August 31: SA v New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) 

September 7: SA v New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) 

September 28: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit) 

MORE

Jukskei Derby still stirs the waters

Players draw inexplicable energy from local clashes, says Lions captain Marius Louw.
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks hope back-to-back wins mark end of struggles this season

The Sharks will hope the recent positive run of results is a sign their struggles this season are finally coming to an end.
Sport
3 days ago

Libbok the toast of the Stormers as he approaches 50 appearances for the franchise

When Manie Libbok arrived in Cape Town in 2021 it was effectively his entry into the Last Chance Saloon on the domestic rugby scene.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in ... Sport
  2. Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress Soccer
  3. Namibia qualify for Cup of Nations last 16 for first time Soccer
  4. Sundowns announce signing of Argentine midfielder Matías Esquivel Soccer
  5. ‘This is just the beginning’, says Dricus du Plessis as he targets defence of ... Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge