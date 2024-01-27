That will come as cold comfort for the 22-year-old prop.
The former Paarl Boys High School pupil had played eight URC and Challenge Cup matches for the Lions before heeding medical advice to quit the game.
“I had so many special moments during my time at the Lions,” Rijnsburger recalled in a statement.
“Certainly, one of the most blessed years I could have asked for. A standout moment for me was my first four-week tour with the squad roughly a year ago. I was fortunate enough to make my debut against Stade Francais in the EPCR Challenge Cup in Paris. It was certainly one of the highlights of my life so far.
“Having the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the legends within the Lions squad was immense for me as a young player. I will always cherish those times and opportunities provided to me by the management team to be part of something special.”
Before joining the Lions in 2022 Rijnsburger completed an accounting degree. “My plan now is to pursue a career in the financial field or at least attempt to get into my articles and hopefully try my luck in the corporate world,” said Rijnsburger.
The timing of his decision to quit is a little ironic. The 118kg prop last featured for the Lions in their final match of the 2022/23 season in the URC when they beat the Bulls in Pretoria. The Lions will be desperate to repeat the feat on Saturday.
Young Lions prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger forced to quit due to medical condition
Medical condition developed on long-haul flight grounds Rijnsburger's career
Image: Christiaan Kotze (Gallo Images)
Promising Lions loose head prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger has been forced to quit the game because of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).
Rijnsburger developed the symptoms on a flight as the Lions were making their way to Scotland for a match in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last October.
“It’s basically a blood clot in the calf,” explained Rijnsburger. “The decision to call it quits was purely medical. If I could, I would still want to play but unfortunately the doctors felt it was safer for me not to continue as the condition could be life-threatening.”
The circumstances around how Rijnsburger developed the condition should cause rugby's major decisionmakers, if not alarm, at least cause to pause.
Those afflicted by DVT often develop the symptoms when they have been immobile for long periods in tight spaces, as is the case on long-haul flights.
Six of the best in the Jukskei Derby
In September 2022 Qatar Airways was announced as official airline partner of the URC and official South African airline partner for European Professional Club Rugby. Having to take connecting flights in Doha whether they are north or southbound has greatly increased their travel times.
Unlike their travels to Australasia in Super Rugby, teams now have to travel in economy class which is less than desirable for strapping and burly forwards on long-haul flights.
Even though DVT itself is not life-threatening, blood clots have the potential to break free and travel through the bloodstream. A pulmonary embolism happens when the moving blood clots (emboli) become lodged in the blood vessels of the lung.
That can be life-threatening and requires quick diagnosis and treatment.
DVT is rare though. One study found that one in 4,600 flyers will develop a blood clot within four weeks of travelling.
Bulls captain Coetzee expecting bruising battle with the Lions
That will come as cold comfort for the 22-year-old prop.
The former Paarl Boys High School pupil had played eight URC and Challenge Cup matches for the Lions before heeding medical advice to quit the game.
“I had so many special moments during my time at the Lions,” Rijnsburger recalled in a statement.
“Certainly, one of the most blessed years I could have asked for. A standout moment for me was my first four-week tour with the squad roughly a year ago. I was fortunate enough to make my debut against Stade Francais in the EPCR Challenge Cup in Paris. It was certainly one of the highlights of my life so far.
“Having the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the legends within the Lions squad was immense for me as a young player. I will always cherish those times and opportunities provided to me by the management team to be part of something special.”
Before joining the Lions in 2022 Rijnsburger completed an accounting degree. “My plan now is to pursue a career in the financial field or at least attempt to get into my articles and hopefully try my luck in the corporate world,” said Rijnsburger.
The timing of his decision to quit is a little ironic. The 118kg prop last featured for the Lions in their final match of the 2022/23 season in the URC when they beat the Bulls in Pretoria. The Lions will be desperate to repeat the feat on Saturday.
READ MORE
LIAM DEL CARME | Fans come into ‘Full Contact’ with rugby’s behind the scenes
Exciting line-up of home games for Springboks, historic Portugal test added
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos