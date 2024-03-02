Rugby

Bulls end Stormers derby run with dominant performance at Loftus

02 March 2024 - 20:21
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Embrose Papier of the Bulls looks to attack in the URC match against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls broke the Stormers' iron grip in derby play by prevailing 40-22 in an absorbing, tetchy, error ridden but always intense blue riband fixture on the SA African calendar at Loftus Versfeld.

Never mind the pyrotechnics over the Gauteng sky, Embrose Papier, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie delivered electrifying second-half performances as the Bulls surged to victory in the closing minutes.

The Bulls repelled the Stormers who produced a second-quarter revival, mixing power with deft touch as they recorded their first win in eight matches against their Cape rivals.

The Stormers were always on the back foot and did well to claw their way back into the contest but the Bulls stamped their authority at the end.

Leading the charge Bulls No8 and captain Marcell Coetzee exuded authority early on. The Bulls asserted themselves in the first 13 minutes and they scored as many points as the Stormers made the start they were hoping to avoid.

The Bulls put them under suffocating pressure and much of it stemmed from the hosts bringing a harder edge in close combat.

Though he missed his first penalty attempt Johan Goosen banged over the four long-range ones as the hosts enjoyed a 19-5 lead by the 23rd minute.

The Stormers were dogged by much imprecision, some ill discipline and a little petulance. Though they scored a well-constructed try through right wing Ben Loader the visitors struggled to get a footing on an uncharacteristically wet Loftus.

On four occasions they squandered opportunities when they enjoyed good field position in the first half. Their line-out suffered with Joseph Dweba, who failed to crack an invite to this week's Springbok alignment camp, again struggling to locate his jumpers. To be fair, his replacement Andre-Hugo Venter also crucially missed when it mattered. Venter though, was a menace everywhere else.

Denied the line-out as attacking platform the Stormers had much to overcome but the character trait that has made them such a force in the URC is their ability to troubleshoot.

In the 32nd minute they came knocking again and this time they made it count. Their cause was aided by Bulls' centre Stedman Gans copping a yellow card. From the ensuing penalty and line-out maul Evan Roos crashed over.

It certainly emboldened the Stormers with belief and gradually too fullback Warrick Gelant, who played a leading hand in their last away win in Durban, was finding his range.

The Stormers were the team that closed the first half with the lengthier stride which was pretty much underlined by Manie Libbok's long-range penalty moments before the break but crucially the Bulls made the running as the final whistle loomed.

Some unlikely scenes also unfolded earlier in the day at Ellis Park where the second half was delayed due to lightning.

The Lions were endowed with the Midas touch against the Sharks after concluding a new associate sponsorship deal on the eve of their run away 40-10 win.

The certainly started like a million bucks running out into a 19-3 led in no time.

Their bright start came from a familiar spark.

With lighting threatening in the distance, Sanele Nohamba, starting at scrumhalf this time, bolted past two defenders to hand the Lions their first try.

A converted try by Eduan Keyter just before the half-hour mark dragged the Sharks back into the contest before Aphelele Fassi went over near the posts. His effort was however ruled out as a result of earlier foul play.

The start of the second half was delayed due to the threat of lightning and neither side made inroads in the third quarter.

The Lions however got their claws out in the final quarter as they condemned the Sharks to a 10th URC defeat this season.

Scorers at Loftus

Bulls (40) — Tries: Johan Grobbelaar (2), Canan Moodie, Embrose Papier, Kurt-Lee Arendse. Conversions: Johan Goosen (4). Penalties: Goosen (4).

Stormers (22) — Tries — Ben Loader, Evan Roos, Andre-Hugo Venter. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2). Penalties: Libbok.

