The Springboks kick off their season on June 22 when they meet Wales at Twickenham. They then take on Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in July and a week later in Durban.
All tickets for the Loftus Test have already been sold out.
They then play their maiden Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20.
That is followed by the Rugby Championship in August and September which will see the team play two away Tests against Australia, successive home Tests against New Zealand in Johannesburg and Cape Town, a trip to Argentina, and a home Test against the Pumas in Mbombela.
New Bok staff hit deck running
Players will be part of the action from Wednesday
New members of the Springbok coaching group Tony Brown, Jerry Flannery and Jaco Peyper have hit the deck running at a two-day strategic coaches’ session as part of the national alignment camp in Cape Town.
The sessions held on Monday and Tuesday marked the first in-person Springbok coaches meeting after the team’s Rugby World Cup triumph in France in 2023, and since the appointment of Brown, Flannery and Peyper.
Brown and Flannery were brought in after Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones vacated their positions while former top ref Peyper was appointed the team’s national laws adviser.
The invited players will join the camp on Tuesday evening, where they will participate in boardroom sessions until Thursday.
South Africa Rugby said in a media release the focus of the alignment camp will be to expose players to the demands of Springbok rugby, the key areas for the coaches in the national system, and what the coaches will be looking for from the players when they select the squad for the international season.
