“It was exciting to meet the coaches and the players at the alignment camp last week, and to map out the plans for the season, so I’m really looking forward to this journey.
“There are immensely talented players in the country and my goal is to ensure that we can continue to bring the best out of them on the field,” said Brown.
Flannery, a former Ireland hooker said the camp gave him a taste of what to look forward to for the next few years.
“Our first alignment camp went very well, and it was pleasing to see how well the coaches worked together and how receptive the players were to our way of doing things, and hopefully I can make a solid contribution as we look to build on what the team has achieved in the last few seasons.”
Another significant addition to the group is laws adviser Jaco Peyper after Nigel Owens last year declared himself unavailable.
“The way the laws are interpreted and blown is always evolving and we need expert insight so we can always stay on the right side of the laws,” reminded Erasmus.
Evolution drives the Boks
Rassie Erasmus says this is a watershed year for the World Champions
Image: Tom Jenkins (Getty Images)
Evolution will continue to be at the core of the Springboks' game as they wear the Rugby World Cup champions mantle.
While confirming his updated Springbok coaching and management team on Tuesday, head coach Rassie Erasmus stressed the need for well measured change on their journey to the 2027 RWC in Australia.
“As we said before last year’s tournament, there was no way that we would be successful if we kept doing things in the same way.
“We need to evolve our game once more, as teams will definitely have looked at how we play, and how they think they can stop us.”
The Boks this year embark on a 13-Test season with some key appointments in their coaching group.
Irish may have style but Boks are the best
Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery are now charged with shaping the Boks' attack and defence respectively and Erasmus is keen to discover what they have to offer.
“Tony and Jerry bring a fresh perspective from different rugby environments and it’s lekker to hear new voices on how we’ve been doing things and how we might do them in the future,” said Erasmus.
Finding the right mentors to help shape their evolution is paramount.
“We’ve also had a close look at how we need to develop as a team and what the coaching and management groups need to look like to support the players,” said the head coach.
Brown, the former All Black flyhalf, said it was a privilege to be involved with the Springboks.
Alignment camp gets thumbs up: Boks lay foundation for taxing season
Blitzboks fly towards aerial consistency
Erasmus has also added a performance analyst in Paddy Sullivan, who worked with the team as a consultant at last year’s RWC.
Sullivan has been a performance analyst for French Top 14 team Montpelier for the last three seasons.
“We’ve reviewed what it takes to be at the cutting edge of the game and we’ve repurposed the management structure to put as much resource as we can into the technical side of the game,” said Erasmus.
“The players will continue to get the necessary off-field support, but we wanted to make sure that we had the right roles filled to make sure that the main thing stays the main thing.”
The Boks will play their first Test of the year against Wales at Twickenham on June 22.
LIAM DEL CARME | Sold-out signs at Loftus show SA rugby’s feel-good factor
“This is a watershed year for South African rugby with the off-field developments that are being discussed and it’s our job to make sure that everything remains on track on the field,” said Erasmus.
“I’m excited about the coaching and management team we’ve put together and really looking forward to getting out there once again.”
Springbok management:
Rassie Erasmus: Head Coach; Charles Wessels: Team Manager; Mzwandile Stick: Assistant Coach; Daan Human: Assistant Coach; Deon Davids: Assistant Coach; Tony Brown: Assistant Coach; Jerry Flannery: Assistant Coach; Andy Edwards: Head of Athletic Performance; Sebastian Prim: Sport Scientist; Paddy Sullivan: Performance Analyst: Lindsay Weyer: Technical Analyst; Jaco Peyper: Laws and Discipline Adviser; Dr Jerome Lehlogonolo Mampane: Team Doctor; Dr Aneurin Robyn: Physiotherapist; Rene Naylor: Physiotherapist; JJ Fredericks: Logistics Manager; Zintsika Tashe: Operations Manager; Zeena Isaacs van Tonder: Media Manager.
