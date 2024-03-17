Rugby

Ireland captain O’Mahony savours special day with end in sight

17 March 2024 - 13:27 By Padraic Halpin
Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony lifts the Six Nations trophy after their victory against Scotland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Saturday.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony said that if Saturday's Six Nations-clinching win over Scotland proves to be his last game for his country, it will not be a bad way to go out.

O'Mahony picked up his fifth Six Nations winners medal and first as captain having succeeded Johnny Sexton as skipper in January at the tail end of a career that has spanned 12 years and 105 internationals.

The Munster forward, who turns 35 this year, said he had big decisions to make.

“I need to have a think about it. I'm still loving it, this part of it is the best feeling in the world and it's the part you chase but I have to have a proper chat [with my family] and be realistic,” O'Mahony said.

“If it was my last one, it wasn't a bad one to go out on.”

O'Mahony, the long-time Munster captain who also led the British & Irish Lions in a 2017 Test, was in tears during the national anthem on Saturday and wished the postgame time on the pitch with his children could have lasted for hours.

“It's unbelievably special, it was probably the most special. It means the world to me.

“I've said it lots of times before and to the players that it's a special thing to be picked for your country and you've got to treat it with the utmost respect.”

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said O'Mahony would do what was right for him and that he had led the team magnificently against Scotland in his best performance of the campaign.

“I've been a big fan of Pete's for all his career. We've a close enough relationship to be honest with one another when talking about his career when he's getting towards the end,” Farrell said.

“We're so proud of him.” 

Ireland spluttered but did enough to beat Scotland 17-13 at Lansdowne Road and clinch back-to-back Six Nations titles for the second time in 11 years to put last year's World Cup disappointment behind them.

After England denied them a bid for successive Grand Slams last week, a sluggish Ireland looked at risk of relinquishing their grip on the title and giving the English something to play for in Paris after eking out an unconvincing 7-6 halftime lead.

Farrell's men showed far more intent straight after the break, however, pushing hard until Andrew Porter's 65th-minute try put daylight between the sides, only for a late Huw Jones try and an Irish yellow card to set up a nervy finish.

The victory kept Ireland clear of second-placed England, eased the disappointment of another crushing World Cup quarterfinal defeat and ensured the post-Johnny Sexton era began with silverware.

The game was punctuated with nerves for the home fans, Finn Russell putting Scotland 3-0 ahead after a scrappy opening where the ball spent more time being pinged into the air than put through the hands.

The Scots gifted Ireland an opening try with a horror show of a line-out five metres from their own line that flew past all the Scottish jumpers into the arms of hooker Dan Sheehan who strolled over for his fifth try of the championship.

A tired looking Ireland attack lacked fluidity, conceding eight early turnovers, but they were also blunted by an organised Scottish defence coach Gregor Townsend said was the best he had seen in recent years.

The mistakes were not limited to Ireland, though, as neither side were able to control a forgettable first half.

Ireland came alive after the break, flyhalf Jack Crowley nudging them four points clear before prop Tadhg Furlong was denied a try in a tight call by the officials and the hosts knocked on twice with the try line beckoning.

Ireland kept coming as the subdued atmosphere of the first 40 minutes swung between choruses of “The Fields of Athenry” and nervous groans before Porter scored with a clever tap penalty after Scotland's Ewan Ashman was sent to the sin bin.

A yellow card for Irish replacement Harry Byrne four minutes from time ensured a far nervier finish that Ireland would have liked, particularly when Jones cut the deficit to four points, but the hosts hung tight.

Reuters

