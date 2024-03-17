Ireland captain O’Mahony savours special day with end in sight

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony said that if Saturday's Six Nations-clinching win over Scotland proves to be his last game for his country, it will not be a bad way to go out.

O'Mahony picked up his fifth Six Nations winners medal and first as captain having succeeded Johnny Sexton as skipper in January at the tail end of a career that has spanned 12 years and 105 internationals.

The Munster forward, who turns 35 this year, said he had big decisions to make.

“I need to have a think about it. I'm still loving it, this part of it is the best feeling in the world and it's the part you chase but I have to have a proper chat [with my family] and be realistic,” O'Mahony said.

“If it was my last one, it wasn't a bad one to go out on.”

O'Mahony, the long-time Munster captain who also led the British & Irish Lions in a 2017 Test, was in tears during the national anthem on Saturday and wished the postgame time on the pitch with his children could have lasted for hours.