World Rugby reveals plans to speed up the game

20 March 2024 - 10:07 By Nick Said
New Zealand's Cam Roigard in action with Namibia's Damian Stevens in their 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Stadium Municipal de Toulouse in France on September 15 2023.
Image: Reuters/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

World Rugby has revealed plans aimed at “reimagining rugby’s entertainment factor”, including 20-minute sanctions for red cards, quickening of the ball from the ruck and maul and a set time to complete scrums and line-outs, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The governing body is concerned slow play and negative tactics may turn new viewers away, with a focus on “enhancing ball in flow, reducing stoppages and increasing welfare outcomes”.

A specialist working group will be set up to explore a revised punishment for red card offences whereby the sanctioned player’s place on the field can be taken by a teammate after 20 minutes, nullifying the numerical advantage for their opponents.

However, also under consideration are stronger off-field sanctions for foul play that could see players suspended for longer periods.

World Rugby will also look at the number and timing of replacements “to create more space on the field while improving injury rates”, potentially nullifying the Springboks' famed ‘Bomb Squad’ that was used to win the last two World Cups.

In place immediately, referees must tell players to use the ball at the base of a ruck/breakdown sooner, which in turn sets off a five second time frame for them to do so. This is to stop teams stalling ahead of the next phase of play.

The World Rugby Council will also consider further amendments at their May 9 meeting, including an adjustment to the onside law when there are kicks in open play.

The current law allows for what is termed ‘kick tennis’ where teams trade territorial kicks into each other’s half that often only end when one side either puts the ball out of play or there is an error.

READ MORE

