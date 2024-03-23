The Sharks started the match with Springbok players like Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth.
Ox Nché and Vincent Koch came from the bench and their experience helped their team to this important victory.
The first try of the match finally arrived after 18 minutes when Sheridan powered over the line from two metres, despite attention from Am, for John Cooney to convert after a good driving maul.
The Sharks will feel hard done by because it looked like there was an arm underneath the ball from Am but there wasn't enough video evidence for the TMO to overturn the on-field decision.
The Sharks equalised just before the half-hour mark when Buthelezi collected a loose ball after mistakes by Will Addison and Mike Lowry who were put under pressure by a persistent Ethan Hooker.
The second half got off to a bad start for Ulster as Billy Burns wobbled off the field with a shoulder injury he sustained after a heavy collision and was replaced by Nathan Doak.
Not long after, the Sharks took the lead for the first time in the match when Eduan Keyter scored the third try of the match after he received a clever pass from Mapimpi through the gap and Masuku converted from a tight angle.
Masuku increased their lead but Kieran Treadwell brought the visitors back into the game when he scored a try shortly before the hour mark but Cooney missed from the conversion tee leaving the Sharks with a five-point lead.
The referee sent Iain Henderson off for a high tackle on Vincent Koch, that was followed by a melee that saw James Hume and Vincent Tshituka also receive yellow cards.
Immediately the Sharks took advantage of their numerical advantage when Mbonambi went over the line after a powerful maul but Masuku could not find the middle of the poles with a conversion.
Sharks maul Ulster in scrappy URC clash in Durban
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
The Sharks snapped a five-match losing streak in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a hard-fought 22-12 win over Ulster at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
The Sharks, who went into this match sitting at the bottom of the log, secured this much-needed win through tries from Phepsi Buthelezi, Eduan Keyter and Bongi Mbonambi while Harry Sheridan and Kieran Treadwell crossed the line for the visitors.
They stay at home next weekend to host Edinburgh where they will be looking to continue with their mission of getting out of the bottom half of the table while Ulster visit the Stormers in Cape Town.
The Sharks, who have moved from the bottom of the log, suffered a blow in the opening minute when George Cronje went down and was later stretchered off the field with what looked like a serious knee injury.
What followed during the opening exchanges was scrappy play with both teams failing to find momentum and making lots of mistakes and it was no surprise the match crossed the 15-minute mark with no score on the board.
Refreshed Bulls back in business, seeking to slay the Dragons
The Sharks started the match with Springbok players like Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth.
Ox Nché and Vincent Koch came from the bench and their experience helped their team to this important victory.
The first try of the match finally arrived after 18 minutes when Sheridan powered over the line from two metres, despite attention from Am, for John Cooney to convert after a good driving maul.
The Sharks will feel hard done by because it looked like there was an arm underneath the ball from Am but there wasn't enough video evidence for the TMO to overturn the on-field decision.
The Sharks equalised just before the half-hour mark when Buthelezi collected a loose ball after mistakes by Will Addison and Mike Lowry who were put under pressure by a persistent Ethan Hooker.
The second half got off to a bad start for Ulster as Billy Burns wobbled off the field with a shoulder injury he sustained after a heavy collision and was replaced by Nathan Doak.
Not long after, the Sharks took the lead for the first time in the match when Eduan Keyter scored the third try of the match after he received a clever pass from Mapimpi through the gap and Masuku converted from a tight angle.
Masuku increased their lead but Kieran Treadwell brought the visitors back into the game when he scored a try shortly before the hour mark but Cooney missed from the conversion tee leaving the Sharks with a five-point lead.
The referee sent Iain Henderson off for a high tackle on Vincent Koch, that was followed by a melee that saw James Hume and Vincent Tshituka also receive yellow cards.
Immediately the Sharks took advantage of their numerical advantage when Mbonambi went over the line after a powerful maul but Masuku could not find the middle of the poles with a conversion.
READ MORE
Refreshed Bulls back in business, seeking to slay the Dragons
Malherbe, Moerat back from injury for the Stormers against Edinburgh
Boks Deon Fourie and Grant Williams never stopped chasing (the sun)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos