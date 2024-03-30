Brilliant Fassi helps Sharks score two in a row after win against Edinburgh

Nevermind a glamorous Italian sports car, the Sharks continue to resemble a vehicle that’s more rugged and suited to dirt roads but at least they can claim they are moving forward after beating Edinburgh 23-13 to secure their second win in a row.

Saturday’s outcome followed a spluttering display — in which there was plenty of endeavour, predictable physical dominance, but lacking the nuance required to unlock what was a courageous Edinburgh defence — with the exception of one moment of brilliance in the first half from Aphelele Fassi.

From the off, the Sharks were robust with their tight five quickly gaining the ascendancy though they would have appreciated more recognition from the officials for their supremacy at the scrum.

The possession and territory which resulted from the pack’s assertiveness, however, was not reflected on the scoreboard in the first half.

Edinburgh spent most of the half tackling and scrambling in their own 22 to keep the Sharks at bay, and twice held them up when they were over the line.

Yet at half time the difference between the two sides was only four points, with Ben Healy slotting a late penalty.