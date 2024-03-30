Slow march forward to build team's confidence
Brilliant Fassi helps Sharks score two in a row after win against Edinburgh
Nevermind a glamorous Italian sports car, the Sharks continue to resemble a vehicle that’s more rugged and suited to dirt roads but at least they can claim they are moving forward after beating Edinburgh 23-13 to secure their second win in a row.
Saturday’s outcome followed a spluttering display — in which there was plenty of endeavour, predictable physical dominance, but lacking the nuance required to unlock what was a courageous Edinburgh defence — with the exception of one moment of brilliance in the first half from Aphelele Fassi.
From the off, the Sharks were robust with their tight five quickly gaining the ascendancy though they would have appreciated more recognition from the officials for their supremacy at the scrum.
The possession and territory which resulted from the pack’s assertiveness, however, was not reflected on the scoreboard in the first half.
Edinburgh spent most of the half tackling and scrambling in their own 22 to keep the Sharks at bay, and twice held them up when they were over the line.
Yet at half time the difference between the two sides was only four points, with Ben Healy slotting a late penalty.
Fassi had earlier delivered something special for the Easter weekend with a beautiful run that started on the halfway line in which he stepped between two Edinburgh defenders and arced his run to access the try line with the visitor's Duhan van der Merwe on his back.
The big Scottish wing, who starred in the Six Nations, saw little of the ball in the first half, and it was his second touch that saw the visitors enter the Sharks 22, allowing Healy to slot that penalty.
The Sharks dominance continued in the second half though there was greater precision when they reached the scoring zone.
Fassi was prominent again, dishing a lovely pass to send Lukhanyo Am charging over in the right corner in this United Rugby Championship (URC) Round 13 match.
Still Edinburgh were able to stay in touch thanks to Healy’s boot. Jamie Ritchie put in a tremendous shift, especially on defence, but also popped on those occasions when his side were able to march forward.
A couple of penalties from Siya Masuku gave the hosts some breathing room, until Phepsi Buthelezi popped over in the corner to seal the win.
Fassi delivered a superb all-round performance, with his left foot often giving the Sharks excellent field position while he frequently broke through Edinburgh’s first line of defence only for the rest of his team’s handling to let them down.
There will be concern about the state of Eben Etzebeth who left the match at halftime because of what appeared to be a rib injury.
The Sharks were able to get off the foot of the URC table with yesterday’s win, and having put together a mini-run of success will look forward to The Challenge Cup next week, as they seek to restore their confidence.
They will host Italian side Zebre, while Edinburgh head home to play the French club Bayonne in the same competition.
Scorers
Sharks (23) — Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Lukhanyo Am, Phepsi Buthelezi. Conversions — Siya Masuku. Penalties: Siya Masuku (2)
Edinburgh (13) — Try: Boan Venter. Conversion: Ben Healy. Penalties: Ben Healy (2)